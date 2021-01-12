Legislature reappoints Henry as chair

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature reappointed Legislator Mark Henry (R-Area 3) as its recent 2021 organizational meeting.
“I think Mark has done an exceptional job the last year and I believe that he deserves to stay in for another term,” Legislator Rob Timmons (R-Area 7) said after making the motion to nominate him.
BIGGEST ISSUE: COVID-19
Henry said COVID-19 is the biggest issue the county faces.
"We need to work to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to keep folks safe and following the rules."
Henry hopes effective vaccine administration will lead to the reopening of the Canadian border to tourists, a decline in coronavirus numbers and restoration of consumer confidence.
He noted that sales tax, the county's primary revenue source, has suffered due to the pandemic.
The legislature — which had already made a habit of budgeting those revenues conservatively — passed a 2021 spending plan that prepares for an 8.5 percent reduction in sales tax. Overall, the final 2021 budget came in at $8.8 million below the 2020 budget.
"We have our budget built for 2021," Henry said. "We are going to have to focus, yet again, even more so, on economic development, sales tax, occupancy tax.
"All of those things are important, ... but it all needs to be underscored by getting (COVID-19) numbers down and getting that vaccine out there."
BIPARTISANSHIP
At the meeting, Henry nominated Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10) — who had asked to be excused — as deputy chair, a position held by Timmons in 2020.
Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4), who had made an out-of-order attempt to nominate Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) to the position earlier in the meeting, was the lone nay vote.
Henry said the action of nominating a Democrat as deputy chair harkened back to how, as Town of Chazy supervisor, he selected a Democrat as deputy town supervisor for four years running even with a Republican-majority board.
Henry said Timmons did an excellent job as vice chair, and that Hall brings experience to the position.
"This legislature prides itself on bipartisanship. We work together, we get things done — that’s what we try to do."
RULES OF ORDER
Legislator Francis Peryea (R-Area 2) was appointed majority leader and Waldron was installed as minority leader.
The legislature appointed Plattsburgh-based lawyer Gary Favro assistant county attorney.
Peryea moved that selection of the Clinton County Off-Track Betting director be withdrawn and postponed. Henry said later that the legislature was still considering candidates for that position.
The legislature adopted a change to the rules of order, put forward by Henry, that would allow for one regular session meeting each in July and August rather than the usual two. The tentatively-selected dates were July 14 and August 18.
OUT OF TURN
Conroy spoke out of turn multiple times during the organizational meeting and at the end tried to make a motion that committee chairs be allowed to give reports. County Attorney Jacqueline Kelleher interjected that the rules of order the legislature had just adopted limited the agenda of the meeting.
Henry later said that it is incumbent upon all the legislators to follow the rules they have agreed upon for conduct during meetings.
Conroy also rose to speak during public comment, an unusual move for legislators.
He announced his plans to run for re-election this fall, touched on his planned COVID-19 relief fund and grant program, noted his desire to chair the county's Airport Committee and claimed he would save county taxpayers $750,000 by folding Plattsburgh City Police into the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
The county legislature has no oversight role when it comes to City Police.
Later this month, Conroy is set to be sentenced for fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest in Plattsburgh City Court. On Thursday, State Police charged him with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, in connection with a traffic stop last month, for which he will be arraigned Feb. 4.
FILLING VACANCY
On Wednesday, the legislature will meet via Zoom for its first regular meeting of the year.
Listed on the session's agenda is a resolution establishing a date for a special election to fill the Area 9 vacancy created by Chris Rosenquest's election as City of Plattsburgh mayor. The date currently proposed is Tuesday, March 30, though that is pending legislative approval.
When Mark Dame stepped down as Area 8 legislator last year, the legislature ultimately voted to appoint former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill due to COVID-19 precautions and limitations on campaigning. McGill held the position until the November election, which resulted in Democrat Wendell Hughes filling the seat.
Though both methods are allowed under local law, Henry noted that a special election is always favored, but added that COVID-19 has changed a lot.
"We will talk next week, at our next meeting, about how the legislature wants to handle this."
The legislators are also set to vote on a resolution voicing their opposition to the slated closure of the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex.
The state announced last month that the Dannemora facility was one of three state prisons set to shutter by March 30.
