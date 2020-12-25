PLATTSBURGH — The lack of federal aid in a proposed COVID-19 relief bill was a shadow over the proceedings as Clinton County adopted its 2021 county budget.
The final spending plan comes in at $165.2 million, an $8.8 million decrease compared to 2020, and features a gross county tax rate of $5.55 per $1,000 of assessed value.
NO LOCAL AID
The 2021 budget cuts 49 positions, all but one through attrition, and assumes decreases in sales tax and state aid due to the pandemic, County Administrator Michael Zurlo has said. Additional federal stimulus funding was not allotted for.
Zurlo said at the Dec. 16 meeting that he was very disheartened the $900 billion relief package, since passed by both houses of Congress, failed to include direct state and local aid.
“What does that mean? Number one it does not help direct, boots-on-the-ground work that we’ve expended a ton of money and continue to expend a ton of money on.”
Sales tax continues to go down, translating to more loss of revenue, and New York State will continue to fund shortfalls by withholding portions of funds to county government, Zurlo continued.
“The third piece is it’s going to force us to make decisions long-term that are going to affect other people in the community.”
He noted positive responses from Congressional representatives, and strong efforts on the part of the New York delegation to get local aid.
“We’ll continue to see if there are any pieces in this $900 billion that will flow … that can fund programs that may benefit us.”
LEVY, RESERVE
Zurlo noted that, compared with his proposed budget — on which a public hearing was held earlier in the month — the tax levy had decreased by $2,195 to $29,771,890.
“Obviously the big number was we received final rates from the New York State (Health) Insurance Program,” he told legislators. “We had to fix a couple of errors that happened during the budget process and we gave a final accounting of where people are moving and what choices they made with respect to health insurance.”
The spending plan made creative use of nontraditional revenue sources, such as the Workers' Compensation Reserve.
The final budget draws just under $380,000 from that fund, instead of the originally proposed $600,000.
“This will provide us the opportunity to use that reserve in years to come … hopefully we don’t need it, but it’s there,” Zurlo said.
LONE SPEAKER
No members of the public spoke at the Dec. 9 public hearing on the budget.
But Plattsburgh resident Geoffrey Barker shared his thoughts the night the legislature voted, in particular his concerns regarding funding for Plattsburgh International Airport.
General fund transfers to the airport fund have, even with a few decreases year-over-year, increased overall from $1.5 million in 2012 to $3.2 million slated for 2021.
Barker perceives that as an increased cost burden to taxpayers. He suggested the legislature refinance the $33.7 million in debt remaining on the airport’s 2018 passenger terminal expansion — which he called a continuous drain on monies that could be used for other programs and needs — and make the budget document easier to understand for laypeople not familiar with the codes contained therein.
Barker further expressed concern over how Plattsburgh International has to compete with other regional airports and claimed there were limited options for successful international service.
He said he wants to help the taxpayer and does not understand why others do not come to speak with the legislature. Barker spent 10 years with the U.S. Air Force and 28 years with a major international carrier, and said he was paid a lot to fly a safe airplane.
“I can pay your taxes. A lot of people can’t, but nobody seems to care.”
