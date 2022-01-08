PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature appointed Legislator Mark Henry (R-Area 3) to a third year as chair during the 2022 organizational meeting earlier this week.
"I am grateful that the legislature once again was kind enough to support me and elect me as chair," he told the Press-Republican. "I look forward to working with every single one."
Henry said all 10 legislators are of one mind in their focus on doing the best they can for the people of Clinton County.
"I think our track record shows that. We are, as a legislature, once again going to work together to provide the best services and opportunities in the county that we can."
FULL LEGISLATURE
At the meeting, County Clerk John Zurlo swore in Legislators Francis Peryea (R-Area 2), Patty Waldron (D-Area 6), Wendell Hughes (D-Area 8) and Robert "Bobby" Hall (D-Area 10) to new terms, and newcomer David Bezio (D-Area 4) to his first term.
Henry said he was excited to once again preside over a full legislature. Since former Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) began serving a jail sentence for a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge — and resigned at the end of September before his sentence was up — the board has operated as a body of nine.
"It's good to have a full legislature; that makes everybody's job a little easier now that we have another person to share the work with," Henry said.
"It's certainly good news particularly for folks of Area 4, who will have their representative in Dave Bezio."
COVID SPIKE
Henry said there are short-term and long-term issues he and the legislature intend to focus on in 2022.
"Obviously, the big mountain right in front of us is getting through this COVID spike," he said, noting the high number of new positive cases reported.
"We’re going to redouble our efforts as far as encouraging vaccination and masking and social distancing, all the things that go along with that."
He noted the different iterations the COVID response has seen, beginning with the statewide lockdowns in spring 2020 and scramble to acquire personal protective equipment, to the phased reopening and, eventually, federal authorization of vaccines.
Though some doctors are saying the omicron variant of the virus seems milder and less deadly than prior ones, the numbers are still huge and impacting hospitals, Henry said.
"But we have the vaccine to help with that and, apparently, now new therapeutics coming out to help."
LONG-TERM ISSUES
As for long-term issues, the county needs to focus on things like job creation, the economy, housing and what it can do to ensure students remain in school, Henry said.
"Issues that impact all of the folks in Clinton County, what they sit and talk about in their living rooms and at their dining room tables," he said.
"Issues that are important to them are important to this legislature."
DEPUTY, LEADERS
Legislators reappointed Hall as deputy chairperson. Henry told the legislators Hall had done a great job over the last year.
"He's been a great partner. Bob has provided me with a lot of good advice — some of it I took," he added, jokingly.
Peryea and Waldron were re-elected the Republican and Democratic leaders, respectively.
The legislature again opted to hold just one meeting each in July and August, instead of the usual two, a change adopted in the 2021 rules of order.
Henry told the legislators he would have committee assignments out as soon as possible.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo noted that the committee lineups from the previous year remain intact until they are changed.
ATTORNEYS APPOINTED
Jacqueline Kelleher, a partner at the Plattsburgh firm Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher & Trombley PLLC, was reappointed county attorney for the years 2022 and 2023.
Justin Meyer, of the same firm, was again appointed administrator of indigent defendants.
Gary Favro of the Plattsburgh firm Favro Law was reselected deputy county attorney for 2022.
INTERIM CCHD HEAD
The legislature also appointed Deb Tackett to the interim director of public health position for 90 days upon recommendation from the County Board of Health. The previous director, John Kanoza, retired last week.
Henry said Tackett has served as the Clinton County Health Department's director of health care services for about a year, meaning she has been in charge of the agency's COVID response.
He noted that she has a master's degree in nursing as well as a long record of health care.
"We are confident Deb will do a good job," Henry said.
He anticipates the Board of Health will put forward a permanent recommendation for the legislature to act upon within the 90-day window.
