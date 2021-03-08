PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) was arrested in downtown Plattsburgh Saturday morning under terms of a bench warrant issued in January.
He was sent to the Clinton County Jail, and since arriving there, he was involved in another incident that could net more charges County Sheriff David Favro said.
FAILED TO APPEAR
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the legislator pleaded guilty in January 2020 to fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in September 2019.
He failed to appear for his January 2021 sentencing on those charges, violating his probation.
A warrant for his arrest was then issued.
State Police had also charged Conroy, 46, with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, in connection with a traffic stop in December.
'ANONYMOUS TIP'
Plattsburgh City Police Sergeant Shaun Luck said, as far as his department knew, Conroy had been out of the area "for a while."
Based on posts on his Facebook page, it appeared the legislator had visited New York City and Mexico.
Luck said his department received an "anonymous tip" the morning of Saturday, March 6, indicating Conroy was at a business in downtown Plattsburgh City.
"They went there and he was taken into custody with no incident at all," Luck said Monday.
COUNTY JAIL
Although details were not available Monday evening, the sheriff said that since he was admitted, Conroy had been "involved in activities at the jail that remain under investigation and charges could be forthcoming."
Favro said he could not say what Conroy was accused of doing at the jail because the investigation was ongoing and they were still trying to sort out the details and statements.
"But he is being treated like any other inmate," Favro said.
Because he had apparently been in Mexico and New York City recently, Favro said Conroy is being held in isolation away from other inmates at the jail as per COVID-19 protocol.
"Those are high-risk areas and we have to keep him segregated from everybody else," Favro said.
Conroy is being held on $10,000 cash bail.
'STILL UNWINDING'
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the process to remove a legislator was governed by the state's Public Officers Law.
In regard to criminal activity leading to such a removal, it is stated that the individual would be removed if convicted of a felony, "or a crime involving a violation of his oath of office."
Patty Waldron, Area 6 legislator and Democratic leader, said, given Conroy's charges as of Monday afternoon, that "his committee assignments could be at jeopardy."
"We are still gathering all of the facts," she said. "We have to wait for all of the facts to come in and then we will move according to the law."
FOR AREA 4
Conroy's county seat, which represents areas in the towns of Beekmantown and Plattsburgh, is up for re-election this fall.
The Clinton County Democratic Party recently endorsed Dave Bezio and the Republican Party endorsed James Monty.
The incumbent has expressed interest in running as an independent candidate.
Asked what message she had for Conroy's constituents, Waldron said county legislators were fielding calls from the district's elected officials, including their town supervisors.
"That area is being taken care of," she said. "Feel free to reach out to other legislators."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
