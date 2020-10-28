Left shoves Schumer on court expansion

ALBANY — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is being pressured by more than 20 New York elected officials from his own party to support federal legislation that would increase the number of justices appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Schumer had vowed to lead the fight to stop the appointment of President Donald Trump's nominee for the top court, but was handed a stinging defeat Monday night when Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by a vote of 52-48. The vote left the court with a 6-3 conservative majority.
The 22 Democrats signing the letter included several progressive members of the state Legislature in Albany.
"We call on Senator Schumer to immediately, publicly support the expansion of the Supreme Court, to commit to bringing such legislation to a vote should Democrats recapture the majority, and to whip support for such legislation within his caucus,” the officials said in a statement.
They went on to threaten to "hold him accountable should he fail to do so," warning that "anything less is unacceptable."
Schumer, who has held his Senate seat for 22 years, faces re-election in 2022.
One of those who signed the statement, Sen.. Alessandra Biaggi, D-the Bronx, told CNHI Democratic leaders are doomed to experience more defeats such as the failed attempt to stop the Barrett appointment unless they adopt the same aggressive tactics she said have become the specialty of the GOP.
"The GOP is not playing by norms or traditions; they are playing by their own rules while Democrats, since before I was born, have been tiptoeing around their own power," said Biaggi, one of the Democrats who helped her party capture power in the state Senate in 2018. "We don't have time for that."
Schumer's spokeswoman, Allison Biasotti, did not respond to requests for comment.
The push to enlist Schumer to take the lead in the fight to expand the number of justices comes at a time when Democratic presidential Joe Biden has sidestepped questions about the controversial proposal. While it has been tradition to have nine justices, that limit is not required by the Constitution, noted Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
Reeher said the proposal has the potential to backfire on those who advocate for it, since even if Biden wins the presidency, the GOP could eventually win back the White House and nominate more justices Democrats would find objectionable.
"I think there are good reasons for Democrats to be wary of this because of the politics of it and because ultimately want to be careful about what they end up with," he said. The fight for the proposal could also exacerbate the already considerable partisan divisions that have marred the nomination process in recent years, he said.
"All things being equal, I think Schumer would like not to be out front on this because it carries risks," Reeher said. But because the left wing of the Democratic Party is making gains in the state, Schumer, while having a major voice in the national party, may find himself corresponding to the evolving political dynamic in New York, he added.
Veteran New York Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said those arguing that Schumer publicly embrace the proposal are putting their own agenda ahead of the Democratic goal of winning the White House and taking control of the U.S. Senate.
"For them to attack Schumer, who is likely to be the next majority leader, is a way of throwing down the gauntlet and telling him he better spend more time at home — because they're coming for him," Sheinkopf said.
"It's both a warning and a threat to the national Democrats that if they do get control it's not going to be an easy time," Sheinkopf added.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
