Lee House visitation suspension lifted

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Board of Supervisors, serving also as the Essex County Board of Health, has lifted the suspension of visitors at the Lee House Apartments in Port Henry.
“Suspending visitation served its purpose while it was in effect,” Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro), chairman of the Board of Supervisors said in a news release.
“We’re now comfortable lifting this temporary suspension.”
Lee House was the second Essex County senior facility to experience a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
More than 100 were linked to an outbreak at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown that began over the summer. That included 16 residents who died from the novel coronavirus.
Ownership announced earlier this month that the facility was COVID-19-free.
Public Health Director, Linda Beers, confirmed the status of the Lee House outbreak.
"There is no one at the Lee House at this time under an active Health Order of Isolation or Quarantine,” she said.
“We ensured the proper isolation and daily monitoring of cases and testing and quarantine of anyone at risk of exposure. We were in regular communication with Lee House residents, the Town of Moriah, other Essex County Departments, and community based organizations to ensure the health and safety of residents and the community at large.
"The response we received from partners, the town and the community were overwhelmingly positive.”
Beers did elaborate saying that a few residents have needed more intense medical care due to COVID-19 or other pre-existing health conditions and that the Health Department remains in daily communication with healthcare partners about these patients.
She confirmed patients are only released (from healthcare or isolation) when it is deemed safe and reiterated that there is no one at the Lee House under a Health Order at this time.
Residents and visitors may come and go taking all precautions as recommended – socially distance whenever possible, wear a mask and wash hands frequently, the release said.
