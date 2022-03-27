Lecture shares insight into Quebec elections

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Institute on Québec Studies’ held its Distinguished Fulbright Chair Lecture in Krinovitz Recital Hall Thursday.
Many students and community members attended the annual event, which featured Dr. Jean-François Godbout as this year’s speaker.
Godbout, a professor of political science at Université de Montréal, focused his lecture on Québec’s “puzzling” current political climate.
A question and answer period followed the lecture and gave the audience an opportunity to ask Godbout follow-up questions related to his presentation.
In his lecture, “Stability and Change in the 2022 Québec Election,” Godbout discussed the political cleavages — divisions that affect political allegiances and policies in a society — surrounding Québec and how those cleavages have influenced the province's party system in past elections, as well as how they might affect this year's election.
Currently, there are four different parties that have consistently won seats in Québec’s National Assembly in the last four elections — which is unusual, he said.
“The more political cleavages separating a society, the more parties you will have,” Godbout said using research from past political scientists.
“Therefore, the number of parties in a society can tell us something about the nature of the political conflict in a party system.”
He said based on his assumption, there are three main political cleavages that are having an influence over Québec — sovereignty, the idea of Québec separating from Canada; redistribution, related to taxation but moving more toward environmental causes; and diversity, which is the opposition between pluralism and integration that exists in the different parties.
The diversity cleavage relates to a bill that was passed in 2019 that prohibits “public-sector workers, including police officers, prison guards, lawyers, judges and teachers, from wearing religious symbols.”
“You would not be allowed to wear conspicuous religious symbols. You could wear them in private on the street, but you could not wear them on your job,” Godbout said.
“I have a colleague who is Jewish, and he could not wear his Kippot or he would lose his job as a university professor. You can imagine that this is a very controversial conflict. We need to talk about it to understand what's going on in the party system.”
The Parti Québécois (PQ) and Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) political parties favor integration, while the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) and Québec solidaire (QS) parties favor pluralism, he said.
With the election coming up on Oct. 3, Godbout pointed out another cleavage and the emergence of a fifth party, the Conservative Party of Québec (CPQ), that was caused by the pandemic.
“Québec had some of the strictest pandemic health measures in North America. Everything was shut down, curfew, public masks, vaccine passports, you name it, we had it. And all the parties in parliament, the four parties that were elected, were all in favor of these measures to some degree,” Godbout said.
“So, the new kids on the block saw an opening there. With all the parties on the same side of the cleavage, there’s at least 20% of french-Canadians that are kind of not happy about these measures. So by taking a position against these measures, the only party that did, they were able to go up in the polls. So really they’re in favor of individual liberty versus public health measures.”
The cleavage is temporary because all of the public health measures are almost gone now, he said.
“It confirms the theory right, it's an important cleavage. Parties are not meeting, they're just addressing the issues, so a new party is going to come along, channel that disgruntlement, and go up in the polls.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton