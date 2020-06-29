PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh will close Leblanc Lane to all thru traffic until 5 p.m. today for construction work.
Leblanc Lane is open to local traffic up to the work site.
REFUSE COLLECTION CHANGE
The city will also be changing its refuse collection schedule for the Fourth of July holiday week.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works throughout the city on Friday, July 3.
For this week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday’s collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days, and Friday's collection will be done on Thursday, July 2.
