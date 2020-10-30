ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced in a press release Friday that the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to crack down on impaired driving and underage drinking through Halloween.
This enforcement campaign runs from Friday, Oct.30, until noon on Sunday, Nov. 1.
"While we are encouraging everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly during this pandemic, we must continue to protect against the needless accidents and preventable tragedies from impaired driving," Cuomo said in the release. "The message is simple - impaired drivers will be caught and will be held accountable and I urge anyone who is not fit to get behind the wheel to make other arrangements during this holiday."
Motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during this period.
Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.
Drivers should also remember to "move over" for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of this crackdown. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
During last year's initiative, State Troopers arrested 280 people for impaired driving and issued 21,467 total tickets. Troopers also investigated 2,092 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities and 269 people injured, the release said.
State Police will also be targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide.
The Halloween impaired driving enforcement initiative is funded by the (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their "Have a Plan" mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.
The New York State Police, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:
- Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
- If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.
- If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement.
- If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
