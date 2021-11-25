PLATTSBURGH — In a move to improve vaccination rates among corrections officers, the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is relaxing two prohibitions for officers: beards and colored nails.
“In an effort to protect the hard-working employees of this Department,” Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci said in a memo dated Nov. 23, “all uniform staff who are fully vaccinated or become fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022, will be allowed, henceforth, to wear a beard, provided it is kept neatly trimmed within one inch, regardless of their initial date of hire.”
Those conditions also extend to officers wearing colored nail polish, Annucci said in the memo.
All state employees, including those at DOCCS, have been expected to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 since Oct. 12, a DOCCS spokesperson said. Any employees who weren’t past that date have been subject to weekly testing until they are fully vaccinated.
As of Nov. 24, DOCCS said, 59%, or 15,023 out of 25,438 corrections department employees, are considered fully vaccinated.
In his memo, Annucci encouraged corrections officers to get vaccinated, saying it protects the coworkers around them.
“We must be cognizant of our own responsibility for the health and safety of everyone in our correctional facilities,” he said, adding that the virus has been the leading cause of death among law enforcement over the past year. “As supported by vaccine effectiveness studies, the vaccine is the single most effective tool in fighting this pandemic and keeping each of us and our friends and family safe.”
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised that the vaccine is not only safe, but also highly effective at protecting people from becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19. High vaccination coverage helps to reduce the spread of the virus and helps prevents new variants from emerging,” Annucci continued.
Some corrections officers, who are in posts designated as clean-shaven, may need to wear respirators or have special units or assignments, are excluded from the prohibition exemptions, Annucci said.
The latest incentive from DOCCS follows a current push to get inmates vaccinated, which started in late October.
Inmates have until Dec. 8 to either be fully or partially vaccinated to qualify for the program, which offers them a “paired-down” menu of fast food, including pizza and McDonalds, according to a DOCCS memo. Qualifying inmates have a spending limit of $10.
Each facility that increases its vaccination rate by 10% between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8, the memo continued, will be provided a Christmas roast beef holiday meal by DOCCS.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.