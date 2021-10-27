Latest Saranac River Trail phase complete

PLATTSBURH — The second phase of the Saranac River Trail is complete, adding another 1.5 miles to the recreational pathway.
"The Saranac River Trail is another example of why people love living in Plattsburgh and why we have so many visitors coming to our community. This addition not only ties Plattsburgh's South End to Downtown, but it's also an amazing addition to the recreation, parks, and green space portfolio we've started to identify as a priority this year," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says in a news release.
"Moving into 2022, we hope to continue the momentum seen this year of the success of this trail, the completion of the Betty Little Arts Park, and the many improvements at the City Beach. And rather than promoting a culture of cutting, this administration continues to promote a culture of investing in quality of life; this is something our city and residents deserve.
"This is an exciting time to live in the City of Plattsburgh."
CITY-CAMPUS CONNECTION
The added stretch includes two new pedestrian footbridges spanning the river in downtown Plattsburgh City.
It begins at the southern end of Durkee Street where pedestrians cross the first of the two bridges over to the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) property on the opposite bank. The trail then hops back over the river via the second bridge on Saranac Street, the replacement of a former bridge removed there in 2016.
From there, the addition connects to Phase 1 of the Saranac River Trail on Pine Street, bringing pedestrians from the heart of downtown to the center of the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
PROJECT FUNDING
The trail's second phase began in 2014 and was completed at a cost of nearly $4 million.
"The second phase of the Saranac River Trail represents a historic investment by the city in its recreational assets and is emblematic of the city’s renewed commitment to both the beautification of its public spaces and the utilization of its natural attractions," the city release says.
Funding assistance was provided by both the state's Department of Transportation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Together, these two agencies contributed over 50% of the project’s total cost.
"The city is extremely grateful for their support," it continues.
Luck Brothers was the city’s primary contractor for the construction work.
