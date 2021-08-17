BINGHAMTON — New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) recently began transmission line upgrades in the towns of Ausable, Chesterfield and Willsboro on the company’s Line 880.
The project, part of NYSEG's commitment to provide safe and reliable service to all customers by November 2022, will bring increased reliability to roughly 1,850 customers in Essex County.
"Willsboro’s experience in the last few years with more frequent and stronger storms has shown the need for proactive preparedness," Willsboro Town Supervisor Shaun Gillilland says in a recent NYSEG news release. "The efforts by NYSEG to do this are welcomed despite some near-term inconvenience.
"The town’s partnership with NYSEG is truly appreciated."
CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY
The project will rebuild more than eight miles of 46-kV transmission line from the intersection of Mace Chasm Road and State Route 22 to the intersection of Game and Fish Road and State Route 22.
It will include the installation of new wire and existing utility pole upgrades to more resilient and durable poles and, in addition to typical wood poles, some poles are specially designed with weathering steel and laminated wood to more naturally blend in with the Adirondack Park landscape.
A majority of work will take place off-road in backlots, with only roughly one mile of construction taking place roadside.
According to the news release, NYSEG says it will follow the strictest environmental standards and will use timber matting in designated wetland areas as a precautionary measure to reduce any environmental impacts.
"We are excited to get construction underway for NYSEG and the customers in the area," NYSEG Project Manager Adam Aesch says in the release. "Line 880 was identified for upgrades after a recent reliability study of our transmission lines.
"The project will harden the system and create more reliable service for our customers day-to-day as well as during weather events."
MORE ON WAY
The Line 880 rebuild is one of the several local investments NYSEG is making in its delivery system to provide additional power to meet growing demand, increase reliability, and accommodate growth and economic development in its service areas.
The company recently completed rebuild projects on Line 871-872 in Schuyler Falls, Plattsburgh and Saranac; Line 879 in Plattsburgh, Peru and Ausable; and Line 885 in Saranac and Dannemora.
NYSEG also plans to rebuild 13 miles of Line 890, which runs from the Raquette Lake to the Blue Mountain Lake substation.
NYSEG advises customers that temporary and minor increases in construction-related traffic on State Route 22 and State Route 9 are expected during the project period.
