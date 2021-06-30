PLATTSBURGH — State Route 9N will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers starting June 28 while a repaving project continues, the New York State Department of Transportation said.
According to a news release by the department of transportation, flaggers will be just north of the intersection with Route 73 in the hamlet of Keene to Trumbulls Road in Upper Jay from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The repaving is expected to be completed by mid-July, weather permitting, the release said.
“Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers' directions when present, and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones,” the release said.
The department said fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver’s license suspension.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
