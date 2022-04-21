PLATTSBURGH — Lakeside Container Corporation has officially been sold.
For over 60 years, Lakeside Container, located at 299 Arizona Ave. in Plattsburgh, has provided businesses in both New York and Vermont with all of their packaging product, design and service needs.
On March 31, long-time owners George Bouyea and Paige Bouyea Raville sold the business to BCI (Buckeye Corrugated, Inc.), an employee-owned company that operates nine other sheet plants and five sheet feeder joint ventures in nine states throughout the East, Midwest and South.
George and Paige built Lakeside Container into the first rate corrugated packaging business it is today, and BCI plans to expand upon that, a news release said.
“Under the long-time leadership of George and Paige, the associates at Lakeside Container have built a solid business with an excellent market reputation that we felt would fit nicely with our North American network of Sheet Plants and Sheet Feeders,” BCI President and CEO Doug Bosnik, said.
“Lakeside will continue to operate as a sheet plant (Lakeside Division) of BCI, aligning with our two other New York Region divisions in Rochester and Syracuse, where we expect them to grow and prosper in their regional market. We are excited about the acquisition and happy to have them join BCI.”
The 30-plus employees who were working at Lakeside Container, have also been offered jobs to stay on and work for BCI, George said.
He also said that under BCI’s ownership, customers should expect to see many of the same services and products that have always been offered at Lakeside Container.
“It's going to be similar products and services,” he said.
“They're just going to expand some of the machine capabilities and some of the products and services they can offer.”
George said he and Paige will continue working there through the transition process, however long it may be, and then they will officially retire.
“Well it is (sentimental) to everybody. It's been part of our lives for a long time, but we’re happy for the associates to be able to carry on,” he said.
“It's a positive situation and we’re looking forward to it.”
