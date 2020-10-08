CROWN POINT — Lakes to Locks Passage, Inc held its annual meeting virtually on Sept. 28, where the Board voted to elect Randall Beach as President of the Board.
Beach had previously served as First Vice-President, according to a press release.
He replaces Edward Bartholomew of the Warren County Economic Development Corporation, who passed away in July.
A native of Plattsburgh and current resident of Schenectady, Beach is a partner at Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP where he has practiced in the areas of real estate development and commercial real estate since 2002, the release said.
Before joining Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, he was the director of legal affairs for the Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation.
Other board officers elected at the meeting are as follows: Andy Sajor, First Vice-President; Peter Repas, Second Vice-President; William Johnston, Interim Treasurer; and Bruce Ferguson, Secretary.
In addition, several board members were re-elected for three-year terms, including Lisa Hammerquist Hall, Kristen Hanifin, Assemblyman John T. McDonald, III, and Mo O'Connell.
The board acknowledged deep appreciation for Dee Carroll of Westport.
Dee is retiring from the Board after fifteen years of outstanding contributions and faithful service, the release said, particularly for her passions of art, history and boating.
