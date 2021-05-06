LAKE PLACID – Out of 30 applicants, the search for a new Lake Placid Central School District superintendent is down to three.
The three finalists are Timothy Seymour, St. Regis Falls superintendent; Dana Wood, Lake Placid assistant superintendent; and Margaret Wright, Honeoye Elementary School principal in the Finger Lakes.
Dr. Roger P. Catania is retiring as superintendent at the end of this school year. Catania has served as the district’s superintendent since 2013, starting as a guidance counselor at the High School in 1997.
“We were fortunate to have 30 people apply for the position, and six candidates were selected for a first-round interview,” said School Board President Rick Preston in a news release.
“We’re looking forward to meeting with and getting to know each of the final candidates on May 12. Our school district is looking for someone who communicates and builds relationships well, so these next steps will be important in making our final decision.”
- Timothy Seymour has been the superintendent for the St. Regis Falls Central School District since 2019. He also was the principal and program director of Northern Borders Academy and P-TECH, school programs run through Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES’ North Franklin Educational Center in Malone.
A current resident of Malone, Seymour has a master’s degree in teaching-social studies from SUNY Potsdam, and a bachelor’s in political science from Catholic University of America.
- Dana Wood is the Lake Placid Central School District’s assistant superintendent for business, finance and support services, a post he has had since 2018. He was principal of the Lake Placid Middle/High School for five years, and before that he worked for the Saranac Lake Central School District for 18 years, as a social studies teacher and later the dean of students.
Wood, who lives in Saranac Lake, has certification as a school district administrator. He has a master’s in administration and leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and history from SUNY Plattsburgh.
- Margaret Wright is a special education instructor in the Manchester-Shortsville Central School District. She was a principal and director of pupil personnel services at Honeoye Central School District, and was assistant principal at North Street Elementary School in Geneva City School District.
A current resident of Canandaigua, Wright has a doctor of education in K-12 Educational Leadership from the University of Rochester, a master’s in Education from SUNY New Paltz, and a bachelor’s in political science and history from Keuka College.
Application submissions were open through April 14, and the first round of interviews were conducted by video conference the last week in April.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES District Superintendent Dale Breault Jr. has been assisting in the superintendent search.
In March, Breault got input from the School Board, school district parents, and the Lake Placid area community about what they were hoping for in a new superintendent.
The three finalists will participate in a second round of interviews, which will include site visits to Lake Placid.
The School Board wants to appoint a candidate to the position by June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.