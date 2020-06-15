LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee is seeking recommendations from Olympic region residents for the 2020 Hall of Fame nominations.
Deadline for submission has been extended to July 1. The 2019 inductees include: Pat Barrett, Francis Thaire Bryant, Billy Demong, and Craig Randall.
The Lake Placid Hall of Fame began in 1983 and has inducted over 100 individuals, as well as the members of the 1948 U.S. Olympic four-man bobsled team and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team.
Plaques, commemorating each member, are on display in the Olympic Center’s Hall of Fame, located in the Conference Center at Lake Placid.
To be considered for Hall of Fame induction, individuals must be current or past residents of the Olympic region (defined as Essex, Clinton and Franklin Counties in New York State) or have a significant connection to the area.
Nominees must have made significant sports, cultural or civic contributions to the region, or their endeavors must have enhanced the quality of life, fellowship of man or historical heritage of the area.
The selection committee maintains a list of previous nominees. Nominations will only be considered if they are accompanied by a list of accomplishments relative to the purpose of the Hall of Fame.
Please send nominations to:
Lake Placid Hall of Fame Committee c/o Alison Haas, archives@orda.org, 2634 Main St., Lake Placid, N.Y., 12946.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.