LAKE PLACID – By mid-November, Adirondack Health’s Lake Placid emergency department will be open 12 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year, according to a press release.
Adirondack Health is working with the New York State Department of Health to finalize the exact hours of operation. The health system will continue to scale up to a 24-hour schedule in the Lake Placid emergency department as needed, for things like large-scale community events, natural disasters, and severe weather events.
The emergency department at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake will remain open 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year.
“Our emergency medicine physicians, PAs, nurses and staff cover shifts in both Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, and will continue to do so,” said Dr. John Esper, emergency medicine director at Adirondack Health.
The realignment follows years of low patient volumes, exacerbated this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., for example, the Lake Placid emergency department saw an average of one patient per day between 2018 and 2020, the release said.
This year, the Lake Placid emergency department has averaged less than one patient per day between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., for a total of 237 patients to date. Of those 237 patients, one was classified as emergent – which is to say they presented with a time-critical problem.
The remaining 236 cases were less urgent, comprised of issues such as fevers, simple cuts, rashes and requests for prescription medication refills.
“Adirondack Health remains committed to serving Lake Placid, surrounding communities, and their comprehensive healthcare needs,” added Dr. Esper. “It’s our responsibility to be realistic and analytical in determining how we best render that care, to position ourselves to do so for the long term.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Adirondack Health faces a multi-million-dollar budget shortfall. The transition to a 12-hour schedule in the Lake Placid emergency department is projected to save $300,000 next year, according to the release.
