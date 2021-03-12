LAKE PLACID – Out of the four villages in Essex and Franklin counties holding elections Tuesday, only Lake Placid has any offices with competition.
The Lake Placid village election this year has races for a new mayor and two trustees.
Art Devlin is on the Republican and independent line for Lake Placid mayor against Jamie Rogers as an independent. Current Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall reached his three term limit as mayor and can’t run again for that post.
Incumbent Scott Monroe and challengers Colin Hayes, Mark Galvin and Jackie Kelly are running independent for two open trustee seats.
The offices are all four year terms.
In a candidate forum held over Zoom, Devlin said he grew up in Lake Placid, where he operates the family business, Art Devlin’s Motor Inn. He was previously on the Village Board.
“We’ve worked very hard to keep village taxes at or below the government (2 percent) tax cap,” Devlin said. “I will continue to work on the village parking issue by expanding parking at both the NBT (Bank) parking lot and the Post Office parking lot, allowing for additional capacity in close proximity for those who work or visit our Main Street.”
Rogers said everyone running cares about the community. He works for Steve Sama Construction in the summer and Tri-Lakes Marine in the winter. He was previously mayor for one term.
“We need upgrades to workforce housing, park improvements, Main Street parking garage, a comprehensive plan,” Rogers said. “Mirror Lake, we need to keep supporting and protecting this great gem.”
Rogers said when he was mayor he supported permit parking and upgraded downtown meters, which was controversial but has turned out to be a boon to the village.
Galvin, running for one of the two open trustee posts, owns the Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid.
He said when his book distributor folded recently he started the Blue Line Book Exchange to continue the service.
“If elected, I’ll bring this kind of creative, forward thinking to the Village Board,” he said.
On the subject of a parking garage for downtown Lake Placid, Galvin said he agrees something is needed to relieve congestion.
“One of the subcommittees I’m on came up with a nice looking, not a garage, but more of a deck structure,” he said. “I think it’s important for residents that we get this done in the three years Main Street is going to be torn up anyway. We need to find the money.”
Hayes, a student, said he’s running to get younger voters more involved in the village.
“I’d be a stronger voice on the board for younger residents,” he said. “My youth is a vital tool. I’d be a strong person for the Village Board.”
Kelly is retired from the Olympic Regional Development Authority and raised a family in Lake Placid.
“At ORDA, I’ve worked within a government structure for the past 17 years, so I am very familiar with the procedures, protocols and ethics that need to be adhered to,” she said. “We need board members who recognize the importance of cooperation and teamwork to make this village a viable entity and continue with all of the improvements that are needed.”
Monroe worked for Lake Placid Police Department for 24 years, the last six as chief, retiring in 2011. This would be his third term on the board.
“As chief, I instituted several community based programs,” he said. “I made it possible for us to go 100 percent paper free. I was elected to the Village Board as an independent thinker and problem solver with proven leadership. If reelected, I’ll continue to do what’s best for Lake Placid.”
In Lake Placid, David Coursen is also running independent to keep his seat as village justice. Coursen is a former village police officer named to the court in November 2019, after David Chapman resigned.
The Lake Placid village election is at the North Elba Town Hall from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
