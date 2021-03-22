Lake ice 'not safe' in spring, CC Emergency Services director says

PLATTSBURGH — Winter turned to spring over the weekend and, in light of some still venturing out on Lake Champlain, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day reminds the community that it's no longer the season to trust frozen water.
"Going out on ice in the springtime is not good practice," he said Monday morning, noting that temperatures were rising earlier than year's past.
"That's making ice more dangerous earlier than it might otherwise. We're at the end of March, early April here — it's just plain not safe."
DICEY ACCOUNTS
Multiple dicey accounts have been reported out on Lake Champlain in the last month.
Four anglers slipped through the ice in the Crown Point area Sunday, a day when temperatures were peaking at about 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the fishermen pulled themselves back onto the ice, but were stranded about 600 feet from shore before a rescue team returned them to safety.
It was early March when the Press-Republican reported the rescue of two other anglers who were stranded for hours near Cumberland Bay State Park in Plattsburgh.
Several other news outlets from across the lake reported the mid-February death of a 22-year-old South Burlington man who had fallen through and became trapped under the ice.
DIRECT SUN
Making the remainder of Lake Champlain ice most dangerous were the region's recent bouts of direct sunlight, Day said.
"That warmth you feel on your skin even though it's still cold out," he said, "that tends to rot ice pretty quickly."
Day warned of ice that may have been stable for months and still looked thick from the surface, saying it could actually be structurally unsound.
"That direct sunlight on these cool days is great for maple syrup, but not good for ice."
AVOIDABLE RESCUES
Anytime an emergency rescue is put into play, Day said more people become at risk.
"We all rush to a scene and there are lights and sirens on — that's hazardous to responders and to the general public," he said, noting then the responders who actually venture out for the rescue.
The emergency services director described the recent water rescues as "easily preventable" or "avoidable acts."
"There is a lot more at stake when, in this case, you walk out on thin ice."
