PLATTSBURGH — Lake City Beverage is now open for business.
The new beverage store, which is located on Cornelia Street near the intersection with Broad Street, has a wide variety of craft beer and regular beer for sale.
RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME
The chosen location for the store was "the right place, at the right time," general manager Bob Dillion said.
"There's so much traffic that goes by here, and it had been empty for so long. We thought it would be the perfect place to catch people coming in and out of the city. Also, there really wasn’t any beverage stores on this side of town."
Since opening last Monday, they have been fortunate to have plenty of customers stop in and support their business.
“We’ve been really busy, and everyday the business is growing, which is a nice sign for us,” Dillon said.
“Small businesses are very important for small areas like this, because too much business has gone to chain stores, where our money is leaving the area. We pride ourselves on carrying local products, so that we can give money back to the community. All of our employees are local too, so everything stays right here in Plattsburgh, which is something that we are very proud of.”
LOCAL BREWS
Lake City Beverage is also giving other small businesses a chance to succeed.
“This area is finally starting to come around. We’re producing some really good beer of our own in this market, so that's really something that we want to showcase,” Dillon said.
“We will carry beer from Raquette River in Tupper Lake and Livingoods in Peru — all these little breweries, we’re trying to give a hand to by showcasing their beers right front and center. It’s a little networking of small businesses working together. It's important for all of us to succeed.”
BRINGS CULTURE
Hillary Watson, a local Plattsburgh resident and first-time customer of Lake City Beverage, said she will definitely be returning to the business.
“I’m from Vermont, and there's a lot of craft beer there. I feel like there's not a lot of good places to buy beer in Plattsburgh until now, and I just live down the street, so this is pretty cool,” Watson said.
“It brings a lot of culture to the area. With Downtown Plattsburgh, people say they want it to be more current, but nobody is really willing to make any changes, so this is nice and exciting.”
GRAND OPENING PLANNED
Lake City Beverage is planning to have a bigger celebration of their business once the COVID-19 mandates relax more, Dillon said.
“We are going to do a grand opening, but we're going to hold off until the mask mandate is over. We want to do some live sampling on Friday afternoons, and we want to make sure we're doing things responsibly. We really want to engage with everyone who comes in.”
Customers will also have the opportunity to influence what types of beers are being bought for the store.
“I'm using our customer base to help me find what they're looking for, if we don't have it already,” Dillon said.
“That's really my biggest task right now. I’m trying to make sure we have what they're looking for in this area, because we are new. A big part of the business has shifted to craft beer, and I think people are thrilled to have this kind of variety in a showcase where everything is light, viewable and easy on the eyes.”
For anyone interested in visiting the new business in town, Lake City Beverage is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
