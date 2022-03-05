Grand Isle, VT – The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently awarded over $4.4 million in grants to communities and organizations in New York, Québec, and Vermont to improve the future of the Lake Champlain watershed.
The LCBP has awarded nearly $20 million to over 1,630 projects in New York, Vermont and Québec through competitive grant programs since 1992.
Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), who has long championed funding of work to protect and restore Lake Champlain, now as Chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, said, “I’m impressed by the organizations, municipalities, schools, businesses, and state agencies that are committed to improving Lake Champlain’s future. The Lake Champlain Basin Program distributes federal dollars to address many watershed issues, including reducing phosphorus and slowing the spread of aquatic invasive species, while also supporting cultural heritage efforts throughout the entire watershed.”
“We applaud the more than 130 grant recipients representing organizations that continue to implement watershed projects during the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Eric Howe, Director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program and the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. “These partnerships improve the Lake Champlain ecosystem for future generations and preserve and interpret our heritage for both residents and visitors.”
Howe added, “Local grants leverage federal dollars with local dollars, staff or volunteer time and landowner contributions. Nearly every project that receives LCBP funding recruit's volunteers that either participate in the project or help interpret the project to the public. Homeowners can receive technical assistance from watershed groups to assess their property for stormwater issues, stewards identify aquatic invasive species and remove them from boats and trailers, and volunteers help visitors learn about the rich history of the region. The LCBP relies on teams of experts from New York, Québec and Vermont each year to review and rank our grant applications, making recommendations to our Executive and Steering Committee members.”
The 136 grants awarded this year will support projects across many grant categories. 2022 LCBP Grant project examples include:
• Large Education & Outreach - e.g., Champlain College will develop an experiential learning module "Protecting our Waters" for elementary school students and their communities. $44,413
• Small Education & Outreach - e.g., The Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center will expand their diversity access initiative which seeks to mitigate the historic, social and economic barriers to lake-based recreation and education experienced by children by identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) by providing up to four weeks of youth camp free of charge to approximately 50 campers. $10,000.
• Organizational Support - e.g., The Ausable River Association will increase their organizational capacity to improve research on the Ausable river. $4,000
• Clean Water - Planning - e.g., Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board will update information and projects in the 2018 Lake Champlain Non-Point Source Pollution Subwatershed Assessment and Management Plan to capture new demographic and monitoring data and add new projects and non-point source load reduction information. $47,785
• Clean Water - Small Implementation - e.g., The Lake St. Catherine Association will continue their Lake Wise stewardship program and build partnerships with Castleton University students and staff. $24,970
• Clean Water - Large Implementation - e.g., The City of South Burlington will install a gravel wetland to treat stormwater runoff from five acres of impervious area before it reaches Potash Brook, a water quality impaired stream. $125,000
• Healthy Ecosystems - Habitat & Native Species Conservation - e.g., Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District will conduct a multi-year habitat monitoring study at the Johnson's Mill Dam removal site in Bakersfield, VT. $25,000
• Healthy Ecosystems - Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention and Management - e.g., OBVBM will acquire a boat wash and decontamination unit for Selby Lake in the Missisquoi Basin in Quebec. $15,000
• Technical grants - e.g., Stone Environmental, Inc. will develop a comprehensive binational phosphorus mass balance model for Missisquoi Bay. $300,000
• Cultural Heritage - e.g., The Lake George Historical Association Museum, thanks to a Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership Collections Grant, will upgrade, expand, and modernize its “Called by the Water” exhibit with updated water quality information and interpretation that marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. $7,500
• Additional Grants - e.g., Project 986 Consulting will support the Lake Champlain Basin Program's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programming and planning process. $15,000
These grants support projects that advance the goals of the long-term Lake Champlain management plan Opportunities for Action (plan.lcbp.org). These grants utilize funds awarded to NEIWPCC on behalf of the Lake Champlain Basin Program by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, and the National Park Service. For more information about LCBP’s local grant program, visit LCBP 2021 Grant Award Summary
For further information, contact the Lake Champlain Basin Program, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, VT at (802) 372-3213 / (800) 468-5227 or visit www.lcbp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.