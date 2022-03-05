Lake Champlain - Lake George Regional Planning Board takes home award

PLATTSBURGH — Lake Champlain - Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB) is this year’s recipient of the chamber’s Economic Development Partner of the Year Award.
Over the course of 2021, LCLGRPB, which represents five counties — Essex, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren and Washington, helped 209 businesses obtain over $3 million in loans, as well as using $5.1 million in grant funding to help communities throughout the COVID crisis.
Beth Gilles, executive director for LCLGRPB, said the organization is appreciative of receiving the award, along with all the help and guidance that the chamber has provided them with over the past couple years.
“We’re community planners, so we don’t expect any kind of big recognition from the work that we're doing, especially from the North Country Chamber with how big (they are) and all the great work they do too,” Gilles told the Press-Republican.
“The peer recognition is certainly nice. I mean we’ve really been grinding the past couple of years, and we're not the only ones — everyone has, but it's definitely nice, and we appreciate it.”
In 2020, LCLGRPB was awarded a $2,940,000 Revolving Loan Fund CARES Act grant from the Economic Development Administration to assist small businesses — this grant can be found on their website under ADK Small Business Resiliency Fund.
Gilles said the ADK Small Business Resiliency Fund is there to help businesses that were negatively affected by COVID or are looking for a way to increase their business resiliency.
“Some of it has helped keep their doors open. We had businesses in the middle of construction projects, and because costs have risen so much, they've had to use capital from their business to keep the construction going, this sort of helps them stay afloat,” she said.
“And COVID wasn't all bad. Some businesses found that they had a better way to operate, or a more resilient way to operate, so it helped (them) purchase some equipment to keep going on the path that they're on — and some outdoor space as well for people who wanted to expand those permanent outdoor space offerings.”
The ADK Small Business Resiliency Fund wraps up in June, so they’re trying to get a few more loans out to small businesses before then.
Looking ahead to the future, Gilles said LCLGRPB has plans in place to expand their services even further to help the North Country thrive economically.
That includes working to expand broadband in the area and reinvesting in community main streets.
“We have moved into trying to find funding for broadband, which will help not just businesses but homeowners as well have access to it,” Gilles said.
“We’re also working on a Community Main Street Reinvestment Program. One thing COVID did was make everyone turn and look at their main street for services when they couldn't go to other places. So, we’ll be looking at our main streets to see where we can try to bring investment into them.”
Gilles said LCLGRPB receives input from both the chamber and the community to decide what’s important for them to focus their attention on.
“We take a lot of cues from our local economic development partners like the chamber and our communities to say these things are important to us — let's get some data on it, let's do some planning about it, and let's try to secure funding to move projects and programs forward,” she said.
“Our mission is to assist our communities in their economic development and growth in the way they want it to be done.”
