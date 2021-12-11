Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.