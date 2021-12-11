PLATTSBURGH – Laboratory collection services will pause at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Valcour Imaging at 16 DeGrandpre Way beginning on Monday, Dec. 13.
Hospital officials said the decision was made due to staffing shortages, which are seriously impacting health care organizations in the region and across the country.
Patients can continue accessing lab services at three CVPH locations, including the CVPH Health Plaza at 89 Plaza Boulevard, which is about one-eighth of a mile away from Valcour Imaging. Below are the three locations offering lab services and hours of operation:
Site: CVPH Main Campus
Address: 75 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh
Hours: M-F: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Weekends: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Site: CVPH Health Plaza
Address: 89 Plaza Boulevard, Plattsburgh
Hours: M-F: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Site: CVPH Diagnostic Center
Address: 828 State Route 11, Champlain, NY
Hours: M-F: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Patients can schedule an appointment for laboratory services by calling (518) 562-7340. Walk-in services are also an option at CVPH Health Plaza during hours of operation and at CVPH Diagnostic Center in Champlain from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Those with scheduled appointments will be given priority and seen at their scheduled time, while walk-in patients will be seen based on time of arrival.
CVPH Valcour Imaging continues to offer other diagnostic services, including:
· X-Ray: Mondays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· MRI: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
· CT: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Ultrasound: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A full list of diagnostic services available to patients can be found at: www.cvph.org
