K'ville loses industrial building, gains green space

KEESEVILLE – A part of mid-century Keeseville bites the dust.
To build the Keeseville Waterfront Park, the Adirondack Architectural Heritage demolished a 1954 industrial building, which was last owned by the Estate of George Moore.
“There was an older building there went back to the 19th century that burned in a fire in 1953,” Steven Engelhart, AARCH executive director, said.
“The owners of the complex at the time, R. Prescott & Sons, decided to rebuild. They needed that space there, and they rebuilt this in 1954.
“Because the older building had been lost to a fire, they wanted to make sure that didn't happen again. So as was common at the time, every single wall, floor and ceiling is lined with asbestos. This is one of the things that made the building hard to use and very expensive to demolish.”
'END OF THEIR ERA'
During the building's demolition, workers hosed the debris as a backhoe knocked it down.
“To keep any dust down so nothing gets airborne,” Engelhart said.
“It's kind of the asbestos that isn't easily airborne but everything is wetted down anyway.”
The 10,000 sq. ft. building was once owned by R. Prescott & Sons, a woodworking company dating back to 1854.
“At the time this building was built, they were in the business of making wooden television cabinets,” Engelhart said.
“That sort of was the end of their era. They stayed in business for another 10 years. They went out of business in the mid-1960s.”
In the building, television cabinets were sprayed with lacquer and finished and shipped off to Motorola and Sylvania.
“To companies that they were providing the cabinets for back when TVs were made out of wood and they sat on the ground,” Engelhart said.
“When Prescott closed, it was then part of a group of Prescott properties that were bought by George Moore, who was a local business man and entrepreneur.”
ENTREPURNEURIAL TIMELINE
Some of these properties were industrial buildings such as the Stone Mill, which AARCH owns or the office building where AARCH is located.
“There was a shirt manufacturing company in the building,” Engelhart said.
“I think it was Trevor Mills. They made shirts. People from that time have described going into the building and there were 50 people with sewing machines making shirts.”
Thirty years ago, the demolished building's last occupant was a German company, who manufactured hypoallergenic pillows and quilts.
“They spent a lot of money but never really went into operation,” Engelhart said.
“Most of this last 30 years, it has been used by George Moore and his businesses for storage.
“Just prior to when we acquired it, the roof began to collapse. We had already decided to do this park project on the site.”
