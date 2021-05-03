SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health COO Aaron Kramer is set to serve as acting CEO while the search for a new permanent leader of the health system continues.
In March, current President/CEO Sylvia Getman announced her decision to retire this summer. Her intent is to step down July 1, though she has expressed openness to a flexible transition time due to continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
“The search committee appreciates Aaron’s willingness to step up and serve as acting chief executive, in close collaboration with Sylvia,” Adirondack Health Board of Trustees Chair Susan Delehanty, who is heading up the board’s search committee, said in a statement.
“As Sylvia continues to make executive management decisions, Aaron’s expanded involvement in, and observation of, the process will enhance continuity and be of significant benefit to Adirondack Health’s next chief executive officer.”
Kramer joined the organization in 2015 as assistant vice president for information systems. He was promoted in 2016 to chief information officer and again in 2019 to his current position.
He has a master’s degree in information systems management from Marist College, a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Susquehanna University and a certificate in health care leadership advancement from Cornell University.
Kramer is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Adirondack Health has contracted with AMN Healthcare to identify candidates for the permanent CEO position.
