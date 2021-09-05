SARANAC LAKE — Aaron Kramer was confirmed as the permanent president and CEO of Adirondack Health Wednesday.
Previously the organization's chief operating officer, Kramer had been serving as acting CEO. His predecessor, Sylvia Getman, retired in July.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve this organization, which provides a crucial service to our communities,” he said in a statement.
“The support I’ve received from my colleagues has been incredible and I’m looking forward to working with them to further the innovative work done here every day.”
'LEADER WE NEED'
Adirondack Health Board Chair Susan Delehanty said, after a national executive search, Kramer rose to the top of the candidate list.
She said the input from interview groups confirmed that he was the best candidate to lead Adirondack Health into the future.
“He has grown into the type of leader we need, a collaborative executive with the talent and commitment to lead us through the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Delehanty added.
Kramer is among the leaders who have helped navigate Adirondack Health’s way during the uncertainties of the pandemic, and Delehanty said she’s confident in his ability to lead the organization as the COVID-19 virus remains a threat.
“Aaron is always looking to the future to see what opportunities are available for Adirondack Health to enhance our health care system and the health care experience for our community,” she said.
JOINED IN 2015
Kramer joined Adirondack Health as assistant vice president of information systems in September 2015.
He was subsequently appointed chief information officer in 2016, assistant vice president of operations in 2018 and chief operating officer in 2019.
According to a press release, he has previously been recognized as one of Becker’s Top Community Hospital CIOs to Know.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Susquehanna University as well as a master’s degree in information systems management from Marist College.
He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a certified health care CIO with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
Kramer and his wife, Amy, live in Saranac Lake with their children Lily, 10, and Noah, 8.
