Kinney’s raising funds through ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign

GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs earned special recognition from the American Heart Association as the #1 National Wear Red Day® Fundraiser.
The employee-owned company raised $52,000 through its in-store fundraising campaign.
In addition, Kinney Drugs and the Kinney Drugs Foundation were recognized with a regional Corporate Leadership Award for "exemplary support of, and involvement with, the mission of the American Heart Association over at least five years."
The first Friday of February is Wear Red Day®, the American Heart Association's national campaign that encourages employees in businesses across the U.S. to wear red and donate $5 to help fight heart disease in women.
For its 2020 campaign, Kinney employees, customers, partners, vendors, and the general community donated $52,000 in critical funds for research and people living with heart disease and stroke.
Kinney's goal this year is to surpass last year's donation. Throughout February, customers can donate $1 to receive an iconic red dress magnet at all Kinney stores.
SPOT THE MAGNET
This year, the company has added a new (and socially distanced) twist: a "Spot the Magnet" contest.
Kinney is encouraging customers to place their magnets on their vehicles to raise community awareness of heart disease and stroke in women. If their magnet is later randomly "spotted" in a Kinney parking lot, one person per week per location will win a $10 Kinney Drugs gift card.
"Kinney is so privileged to have the most generous customers, employees, and business partners who helped us exceed our fundraising goals last year, and we thank them for their generosity," Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph. said.
"As a healthcare company, it's important for Kinney to support organizations such as the American Heart Association, who are working to improve the health of our local communities.
"Every day, Kinney pharmacists help patients understand the role that appropriate medication use, proper nutrition, and exercise can play in preventing heart disease and stroke. By partnering with the AHA, we can bring awareness to their message and help our patients live healthier lives."
GO RED FOR WOMEN
The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world.
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 16 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere.
"Every year, this campaign during American Heart Month generates much-needed funds for our mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, including programming, education, and research," Franklin Fry, Executive Director of the Greater Syracuse & NE Pennsylvania American Heart Association, said.
"This support from the customers and employees of Kinney Drugs helps us educate our local communities on best practices in treatment, and how women can stay healthy and avoid heart disease and stroke.
"In 2020, we funded more than $668,000 in local scientific research, thanks to extremely dedicated companies such as Kinney Drugs, the Kinney Drugs Foundation, and all of KPH Healthcare Services."
The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health.
