PLATTSBURGH — Get your sneakers ready!
The Clinton County Youth Bureau started its fun run season this week, with a little twist.
THEMED RUNS
Unlike previous runs, this spring’s fun runs will feature weekly themes, as well as an emphasis on health and safety.
“Kids love them,” Clinton County Youth Bureau Recreation Director Krysten Conners said.
“We wanted to create one that kids could do now during social distancing.”
The featured themed runs include a silly run, where you run or walk the distance as funny as you can; a superhero run, where you dress as your favorite superhero or role model; a favorite color run, where you’re dressed head to toe in your favorite color and a choose your own theme run, where participants can be creative with their outfit or run/walk course.
Participants can choose between a quarter, half or full mile run or walk. Some may choose longer distances.
The Youth Bureau said runners can time their runs using phones, stopwatches or by counting in their heads with the main goal to be focused on having fun and not fast times.
The weekly themed runs, which started Monday can be completed any day of that week with results uploaded the following Friday by 4 p.m.
Results will be posted on the Youth Bureau’s Facebook page every weekend.
The Youth Bureau will hold a themed run week every week through the week of May 4.
STUCK INSIDE
Children across Clinton County have been stuck quarantining inside with family, and the Youth Bureau thinks this is a perfect opportunity to get them active outside while also maintaining social distance measures.
“The main focus is just for kids to be active and have fun,” Conners said.
“We created themes that could be easily done in their own homes. We wanted everyone to be able to do them without leaving their home,” she said.
The Youth Bureau encourages participants to send videos and photos of their themed runs, which will be featured on their Facebook page.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
The Youth Bureau emphasized in its flyer that these runs should be done safely and in areas free of other people.
These safe places include around the inside or outside of one’s home or any open space or trail free from other people.
The Youth Bureau also mentions no fun runs should be done at a friend’s home or with other people other than the ones you live with.
“We understand how difficult it is for kids to remain active during this time, so we are hoping this will be a fun, creative way of doing that,” Conners said.
FUN RUN THEMES
Fun Runs are open to children of any age.
Race Schedule and Themes:
Week 1 (April 13) – Silly Walk/Run
Week 2 (April 20) – Favorite Color
Week 3 (April 27) – Favorite Hero/Superhero
Week 4 (May 4) – Theme of your Choice
Submit results at:tinyurl.com/wnkvvwl
Submit photos and videos at:
*Photos and videos are not mandatory.
For more information visit the Clinton County Youth Bureau Facebook page or call 518-565-4750.
