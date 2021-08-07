'Kicking misogyny and racism in the teeth': Common Council historically diverse

MCKENZIE DELISLE/PHOTOThe City of Plattsburgh Common Council stands for a photo outside City Hall. Pictured (front row, from left) are Councilors Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4), Jaime Canales (D-Ward 1), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6); (back row, from left) Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5.) The current Plattsburgh City Common Council is the most diverse in Lake City history with three women and two persons of color seated at the table.