PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will join with SUNY schools across the state Saturday, April 24 for SUNYFest, a day-long celebration of in-person and virtual events, concerts and games that organizers say come at a time when students need it most.
Billed by the State University of New York as the first-ever systemwide virtual music festival, it’s designed “to safely bring students together with their peers at SUNY schools throughout New York state.”
The main event includes virtual appearances by recording artists Kesha and AJR, with additional live and virtual performances from SUNY students at more than 40 campuses.
SUNY Plattsburgh will host its own celebration of music, arts, and more.
“This is a much-needed day of events,” Jake Avery, assistant director of the Center for Student Involvement, said.
“The need has been identified in multiple conversations, leading to a SUNY-wide conversation in December/January. In a relatively quick turn around, those SUNY-wide leaders took the lead in organizing the virtual SUNYFest.
“Following this, our student leaders have taken the lead to make sure the Plattsburgh SUNYFest 2021 experience is unique — asking for student talent and teaming up with Housing and Community Living to host events.”
Following all COVID-19 protocols, including limiting capacity, wearing masks, staff presence and cleaning locations, events at Plattsburgh include:
Casino Night from noon to 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Field
ACS on Campus Walk, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Field House
Black Lives Matter mural at Amitié Plaza, 1 to 4 p.m.
Bingo in the Alumni Conference Room from 5 to 8 p.m.
Trivia in the Cardinal Lounge, 5 to 7 p.m.
An outdoor screening of the SUNY concert, Memorial Field from 5 to 10 p.m.
Plattsburgh SUNYFest in the Ballrooms, 5 to 10 p.m.
Full participation and commitment, with full voting rights, a voice on committees and perks — including shout-out videos — cost $10,000, Avery said.
A $1,000 level buy-in only gave schools the right to view the concert.
“(But) SUNY Plattsburgh made the full commitment,” he said.
“We were leaders on the SUNYFest executive committee with bi-weekly meetings that began in December and were chairs on committees that met weekly since January.”
Kelci Henn, Student Association coordinator of activities, served as chair for the Campus Spotlight Committee; Avery served as co-adviser for the Publicity Committee.
“The Center for Student Involvement, Student Association and Housing and Community Living have been working hard to make April 24 a true festival while still following COVID-19 protocols,” Avery said.
“During the afternoon there will be the ACS Walk and Black Lives Matter mural being crafted in Amitié Plaza. But the early evening is when most events begin.”
The Plattsburgh SUNYFest will feature live performances in the ballroom and the the SUNY-wide virtual concert featuring SUNY student talent, the opening act of AJR and the main act of Kesha being shown on screen at Memorial Field.
For more information, contact Avery at aver8040@plattsburgh.edu or Henn at khenn001@plattsburgh.edu.
