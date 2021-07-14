Keeseville theatre troupe heads 'Into the Woods'

SALLY URBAN/PHOTOMembers of Keeseville-based Artistry Community Theatre (ART) perform a scene from upcoming musical “Into the Woods” during a recent dress rehearsal. From left are Lee Fay as Milky White, Cody Gooley as Jack, Gigi Mason as Jack’s Mother and Laura Farrell as Cinderella. The show’s opening gala is scheduled for today at the Elk’s Lodge in Keeseville.