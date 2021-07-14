Keeseville theatre troupe heads 'Into the Woods'

KEESEVILLE — Artistry Community Theatre (ACT) will usher audience members out of reality and "Into the Woods."
The Keeseville-based theatre troupe, founded by ACT Board President Derrick Hopkins in late 2017, will put on performances of James Lapine's, director, and Stephen Sondheim's, composer and lyricist, Tony-winning musical, beginning with an opening gala scheduled for tonight.
The twisted fairytale blurs the lines between multiple Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales and explores what follows, "happily ever after."
"It’s such a unique interpretation," Hopkins, the show's director, said. "There’s so much truth interwoven in these fairytales that there really is something for everyone to enjoy."
SHOW STOPPED
ACT's last performance was a staged reading of play "Arsenic and Old Lace" in late February 2020.
Hopkins was weeks away from debuting "[title of show]", a quirky four-person musical, when the pandemic shook the performance industry last year.
"We were about a week away from dress rehearsals when everything closed on March 13. That was devastating."
Though it was rescheduled for fall 2020, it was called off again.
"We were very nervous about picking a show this time, having auditions and then canceling because of COVID," Hopkins said. "After seeing the guidelines that were coming down, it seemed like we would be safe with an outdoor venue."
NEAR THE WOODS
And so the troupe will perform the musical at the Keeseville Elks Lodge's outdoor pavilion, which offers rain cover for cast and audience members and has a cash bar.
"I started doing research with the actors and ‘Into the Woods’ just came out of my talks with them," Hopkins said.
When someone noted how fun it would be to perform "Into the Woods" outside and near the woods, the director agreed and it stuck.
'GOOD TO BE BACK'
Asked what it meant to be able to put on a show again, Hopkins, who is used to at least a handful of performances each year, said, "It really means a lot."
When auditions began in late April, he noted a shift in behavior.
"Usually auditions are very nerve wracking," Hopkins said. "People are on edge because they want ‘that part,' but everybody came in very Zen.
"They came in, they walked into the room, they took a deep breath, looked at me, smiled and said, 'It’s just so good to be back. I don’t care if I’m in the chorus. I just want to be back on stage.'"
READY FOR AN AUDIENCE
The musical intertwines "Little Red Riding Hood" with "Cinderella" with "Jack and the Beanstalk" with "Rapunzel," all while following the tale of a baker and his wife.
"What I’m most excited about is just the audience seeing this particular group of people; they really are fantastic," Hopkins said of the show's cast, noting that the group had thoughtful conversations about the backstories and incentives of their characters.
"They’re so thoughtful in their moves, their actions, their interpretations. When you look at any one particular character, there is such depth in every single performer who is on the stage. Every moment is interesting; it’s fascinating.
"Every body is on their A game because they had a year-and-a-half of rest and they are ready for an audience; they really are."
'WONDERFUL LESSON, BRILLIANT SHOW'
Brenda McColgan, who plays the Witch and is one of three McColgans in the show, called being a part of the "Into the Woods" cast a "dream come true."
"I have wished for the opportunity to be in this show for over 20 years," McColgan says in a news release. "I love Sondheim’s music. He is an evil genius. I love the twisted fairytale concept, it is so cleverly written. Performing with my family is always a blessing and the new friendships we have made with this amazing, talented, cast are priceless."
Fellow cast member Cody Gooley, who plays Jack, said the musical was a classic that "stands the tests of time."
"It’s main theme of 'be careful what you wish for' will transcend many generations as an important lesson that everyone must eventually learn. The show conveys this message with the use of many well-known characters and stories such as "Cinderella," "Little Red Riding Hood," "Rapunzel" and "Jack and the Beanstalk. This show brings these characters to life in a way that their original stories could not."
McColgan referenced another theme.
"As adults, we have a responsibility to lead by example and show children what compassion can accomplish. ‘Careful the things you say, children will listen. Careful the things you do, children will see and learn.’ It’s a wonderful lesson and a brilliant show."
'WHAT A GIFT'
The show has a cast of 20 with about 10 to 15 crew members helping to make things happen behind the curtain.
"Anytime we do theatre it is a huge event," Hopkins said. "You end up with 40, 50 people all working towards one goal: Creating this event so people can come and enjoy it and sort of escape reality for a while.
"What a great gift to be able to escape reality for a while."
SHOW DETAILS
Performances are scheduled for this weekend and next, with the final show planned for Sunday, July 25.
To view showtimes or buy tickets, visit: www.artistrytheatre.org
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
IF YOU GO
WHAT: ‘Into the Woods’, presented by Aristry Community Theatre, Inc.
WHERE: Elks Lodge #2072
1 Elks Ln, Keeseville, NY 12944. Outdoor Pavillion
WHEN:
Opening Gala: July 15: 5:30pm
Regular Performances:
July 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25: 7 p.m.
July 17: 2 p.m.
TICKETS: General Admission: $15
Cash or check only
Credit cards not accepted at this time
Order tickets online at artistrytheatre.org
To buy tickets in person:
Visit Bonnie at 111 AuSable Street, Keeseville on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Call Bonnie at (518) 593-9035.
