PERU — A Keeseville man was arrested and charged with DWAI offenses three times within a week, State Police said.
Tayler J. Duncan, 25, of Keeseville, was first arrested Feb. 11 after a traffic stop at about 9:10 p.m. on State Route 22B in Peru, where it was determined that he was operating his vehicle while impaired by drugs, police said.
He was charged with DWAI-drugs and released with tickets to appear in Peru Town Court at a later date, a news release by State Police said.
Then, on Feb. 15 at about 4:07 p.m., State Police responded to State Route 9 in Peru for a report of a one-car crash. Duncan had lost control of his car and ran off the roadway, becoming stuck in a snow embankment on the eastern shoulder of the roadway, police said.
He was determined to be driving under the influence of drugs, police said. He was charged again with DWAI-drugs and released with tickets to appear in Peru Town Court, the release said.
Then, on Feb. 17 at about 12:24 p.m., State Police responded to a report of an unconscious male in a vehicle on State Route 9 in Keeseville. Two witnesses in another vehicle had nearly been hit by Duncan when his vehicle swerved into their lane and then suddenly stopped, police said.
When the witnesses approached the car, Duncan was inside, in and out of consciousness, police said. He was arrested and charged a third time with DWAI-drugs.
Police said Duncan was released with tickets to appear in Chesterfield Town Court.
