KEESEVILLE — A structure fire Saturday morning has left a family of three without a home.
Firefighters arrived at 131 Grove St. at about 7 a.m. Saturday after receiving an alarm for the fire shortly before, Keeseville Fire Captain Scott Thompson said.
Thompson said firefighters could see smoke and flames coming out from the single-wide trailer when they first arrived. The family were already outside by the time the first firefighters had gotten to the home.
Thompson said extinguishing the fire was straight-forward. It took firefighters about 20 minutes the knock down the main part of the fire, with a lot of overhaul to find the remaining fire throughout the home.
Thompson said the fire largely extended throughout the home, which was found to be a total loss after the fire was extinguished. Clinton County fire investigators said the source of the fire was electrical.
The family who lived there, a mother, father and a two-year-old, were given financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing by the American Red Cross, it said in a news release.
Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items and a stuffed animal for the child, the release said.
“In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery,” the Red Cross said.
The Keeseville Fire Department received assistance from the Peru, AuSable Forks and Willsboro Fire Departments Saturday.
The Keeseville Fire Department was back in service by noon, Thompson said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
