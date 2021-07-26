KEESEVILLE — After a rebranding, Keeseville’s Plein Air Festival returned last weekend as the Community Arts Festival, highlighting the town and the region’s artists.
Brittany Christenson, executive director of ADKAction, which hosted the event, said the rebranding was needed after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had two years to plan, and that was dangerous, because we came up with a lot of ideas to really expand," she said. "We went from one event to 21 different events in collaboration with other community partners over the course of three days.”
The former Plein Air Festival invited artists to Keeseville to make outdoor paintings of the surrounding area and later put them up for sale in a gallery.
That program remained in this year’s festival, with 40 artists making more than 140 pieces over three days, Christianson said.
But additional events, like a showing of “Into the Woods” at the Artistry Community Theatre, a concert at the Highlands Vineyard and line dancing at the Mace Chasm Farm, were added as well.
Also new this year was the addition of a 90-foot mural led by Plattsburgh’s Outside Art on a brick wall outside of Adirondack Hardware.
Giovanina Bucci, a Burlington artist and Plattsburgh native who was one of the lead artists of the mural, said it’s split into two parts. One side reflects pieces of the community, featuring Keeseville’s bridges as a symbol for unity and as a nod to the town’s infrastructure and the other is a gridded and colorful skyline.
“It’s nice to just be able to chat with people and spark interest,” Bucci said. “And I love that it’s art and painting and murals that’s bringing people out in the community. Everyone benefits from that.”
Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art’s co-director, said Keeseville’s mural is the group's 16th.
“It’s an instant change, and everybody who has participated either by painting or by walking by feels like they’re a part of it,” she said of what a mural brings to a community.
Guglielmo said community participation was important for the Keeseville mural, which highlighted what binds the community together. People were offered a paint brush, even just to add a dab of paint if they wanted.
By Saturday, 30 artists and residents had a hand in painting the mural. Guglielmo said she hopes that number will reach 50 or 60 when the mural is expected to be finished sometime this week.
“This is what brings us together, which is really kind of perfect,” she said of the mural’s theme. “It’s just a really colorful tribute to the region and Keeseville.”
Christenson said the former Plein Air Festival was a source of pride for the Keeseville community. She hopes that feeling continues as the Community Arts Festival looks to expand.
“We hope that this event continues to grow and grow. We do plan on making this an annual event,” she said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.