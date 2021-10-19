Keep an eye out for candidate profiles

PLATTSBURGH — With early voting season fast approaching, the Press-Republican will feature profiles of candidates running in contested races for county legislature, town supervisor and town council races in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties.
The goal is to have them appear in print and online as available by Oct. 22, the day before early voting begins. However, with so many races on tap, some may appear after early voting starts, but still well before Election Day on Nov. 2.
Each profile will feature biographical information about the candidate and their views on issues in their district or town.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
We will also be publishing information about polling places and voting hours.
The deadline by which most people can register to vote has passed, but New Yorkers can still apply in-person for an absentee ballot at their local boards of elections by Monday, Nov. 1.
Such ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by county boards of elections no later than Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Voters can also deliver their absentee ballots to their local board or any poll site on Election Day by close of polls.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting in New York State is slated to take place from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Hours vary by county. Early voting in the tri-county area will take place at the following locations:
• Clinton County: First Floor Meeting Room of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
• Essex County: Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive in Lake Placid; North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9 in North Hudson.
• Franklin County: County Board of Elections Office, 355 West Main St., Suite 161 in Malone.
More elections-related information, including the 2021 political calendar, is available at elections.ny.gov.
