KEENE – Although Keene Central School’s 2021-22 budget is a 7.6 percent hike in the tax levy it stays within the adjusted state tax cap for the district.
The $5.69 million tax levy in the proposed budget is a $405,460 increase over the current year, mostly for previously voter-approved school renovations that the levy cap takes into account.
Capital expenses are $379,434 of the levy increase: $325,000 for payments on a school improvement project and $54,434 for a new 30-passenger school bus.
The $7.8 million project includes a new STEAM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Mathematics) classroom, new main entrance and central office, new roof and heating boilers, fitness classroom and resurfacing of athletic fields. It was passed by Keene voters in 2019.
The state allows capital projects to increase the normal 2 percent tax cap placed on school districts and municipalities.
The budget totals $6.78 million, up $404,029 or 6.3 percent over 2020-21.
The tentative tax rate in the budget is $10.43 per $1,000 of assessment in Keene and $8.76 in the Town of Jay part of the district. It was $9.69 this year in Keene and Jay.
The differences are due to state equalization rates for the two towns. Jay is at 100 percent of full market value, according to the state Office of Real Property Services, and Keene at 91.6 percent.
“The 2021-2022 budget maintains the existing programs and offerings to students,” Superintendent Daniel Mayberry said in a release. “There are no anticipated cuts or additions at this time.”
He said the large tax increase is because “we must make a payment on the capital project in the 2021-2022 budget year. The district has decided to address the payment in two steps. In the 2021-2022 budget we are including approximately half to the total annual project payment.
“In the 2022-2023 budget, the district will increase the payment to the total annual payment. When the 2022-2023 budget development process begins, the total capital project cost should be known so the total payment amount can accurately be determined and accounted for in the budget.”
Keene received no money in the first two stimulus packages, but recently received $15,514 in American Rescue Plan funding. The district is still examining how best to allocate those funds, the superintendent said.
The district is using $270,000 from its fund balance toward the new budget.
One School Board seat is open, with Emily Reynolds Bergh running unopposed. She has two school age children and runs a marketing and public relations business.
The budget public hearing is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at the school. In-person attendees must reserve a seat by calling (518) 576-4555 or emailing secretary@keenecentralschool.org.
The hearing will also be live-streamed, with a link at keenecentralschool.org.
The budget vote is from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at the school, 33 Market St., Keene Valley.
