Kanoza: No vaccine waiting list yet

PLATTSBURGH — CVPH vaccinated nearly 200 employees since Tuesday, and while officials are calling the news exciting, they also remind the community that Pfizer/BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to the general public.
"A rollout of the vaccine to everyone isn't going to happen overnight," Clinton County Health Department Director of Public Health John Kanoza said Thursday, noting that its supply was limited and that high-risk healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staff, were being prioritized.
"There are no waitlists that residents can wish to have their names added to at this time," he continued. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines; (I'm) happy to say that, but immunity is going to take months.
"For now, the pandemic does continue."
HUNDREDS VACCINATED
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital received 975 doses of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved vaccine this week.
The hospital was expected to disseminate some of those doses to other upstate New York hospitals, but details were confidential.
On Tuesday, CVPH began in-house vaccinations, starting with longtime Intensive Care Unit nurse Karen O’Connor, 72, of Chazy.
Dr. Wouter Rietsema, CVPH vice president for population health and information services, announced Thursday morning that the hospital had vaccinated nearly 200 staffers since.
Rietsema said CVPH was, "really focusing on our highest risk people," and added that risk was based upon an individual’s job, location in the hospital and age.
"Most of the people vaccinated in the first couple of days work in direct patient care and are of a more mature generation."
NURSING FACILITIES NEXT
While the state marked high-risk hospital workers as a top priority, they also focused its first wave of vaccinations on both the staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities.
Rietsema said vaccinations at those North Country facilities were expected to begin next week.
"Given that skilled nursing residents comprise 40 percent of all mortality in this country," he said, "vaccination of those facilities is a huge, exciting step."
MORE DOSES POSSIBLE
The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has a two-dose schedule, requiring recipients get a second dosage about three to four weeks after the initial one.
That in mind, Rietsema said CVPH would continue to work through it's staff over the next six to eight weeks.
"We anticipate, if the FDA does approve the second vaccine, that we will get delivery of more vaccine next week," he said Thursday morning of biotechnology company Moderna's vaccine, which was cleared by the FDA later in the day.
"So we will be able to move through our hospital staff with the first dose.”
While the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine had the potential to bring about storage issues, needing to be stored at about minus 70 degrees, Rietsema said CVPH had the capability to do so. The Clinton County Health Department recently announced, however, that it did not and its been said that area physician's offices could not either.
Rietsema noted that the Moderna vaccine could be stored at temps of around 0 degrees, similar to that of a common freezer, and he expected future vaccines to have more conventional storage requirements, like refrigeration.
"As those start flowing," he said, "these freezing challenges become less."
PLAN IN WORKS
Once vaccinations moved into Phase 2 of the state's plan, which focused on first responders, school staff, public health workers, frontline workers, those with high-risk and others, Rietsema said the power would shift to the Clinton County Health Department.
"Large-scale vaccination of the public is right in the wheelhouse of the health departments and they will be leading the effort," he said.
Kanoza noted that the county department was now penning its countywide plan for vaccine delivery and administration, which was due to the state in early January.
VACCINATION HUB
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that CVPH was selected to be a, "Vaccination Hub."
Since the announcement, Rietsema said the hospital had been "inundated" with phone calls from patients looking to get a vaccine, asking where to go to get a vaccine, or wondering how to be put on a waitlist.
"None of those is what our responsibility is," the doctor said. "We are not a hub for actively performing vaccination. That is not what these hubs are for. Nor are these hubs for distribution of the actual vaccine."
He said it would operate more like the North Country's "planning hub," serving the region's seven counties.
"The hub is really to serve as a convening group of the relevant people across our region. . . for planning and to make sure that every county in the region has what they need and has the ability to affect their plans to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations and eventually the general population."
'A REAL BIG DEAL'
Rietsema said the vaccine was "extremely exciting," but noted some might be frustrated as they await their turn for the shot.
"The exciting part is we can now see an end to this pandemic," he said. "Being able to see an end is a real big deal.
"For me, and for a lot of people at the hospital, we have been positively giddy."
