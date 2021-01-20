Kang joins NBC5 evening team

PLATTSBURGH — NBC5 recently announced a new anchor assignment schedule, saying Alice Kang would join its evening crew as news anchor.
She will join fellow anchors Brian Colleran and Stewart LedBetter, as well as Chief Meteorologist Tom Messner.
"I am excited to work with (Colleran) and (Ledbetter), both hard-working, highly respected journalists, and (Messner), a legend in our region," Kang says in a recent release.
"I can’t wait to join the evening news team and continue to bring our viewers important information as we look towards the brighter months ahead."
THANKFUL
A native of Chicago’s north shore, Kang joined the NBC5 News team in August 2018 as the morning anchor for NBC5 News TODAY, helping NBC5 build its successful morning-news franchise and helping launch the market’s first 4:30 a.m. newscast.
"Throughout the pandemic it’s been clear our community is resilient and steps up to help those in need," Kang said. "These are qualities anyone would want in a community and I’m incredibly thankful to call the Champlain Valley my home.
"I’m so grateful I get to live in one of the most beautiful regions in the country, where I’ve fallen in love with the beautiful rivers, lakes, and mountains and where you’ll probably catch me skiing in the winter and paddle-boarding in the summer."
EVENING SCHEDULE
"We're excited to introduce her to our evening audience," NBC5 News Director Michael LaFlesh says in the release," for whom she'll bring the same energy, and passion for journalism and storytelling that our morning viewers have come to know and appreciate."
On Monday through Friday Kang will join Colleran on the anchor desk for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on NBC5/WPTZ, and the 10 p.m. newscast on The Valley CW/WNNE.
"Our NBC 5 Morning News viewers have been so complimentary of Alice’s energy and authenticity," NBC5 President and General Manager Ryan Rothstein says. "We are thrilled to have (Kang) to join (Colleran) and (Messner), they will be an outstanding NBC5 Evening News Team."
