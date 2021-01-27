K-9 search-and-rescue dog Inca dies

KEESEVILLE — Champlain Valley Search and Rescue K-9 Unit has a heavy heart with the death of recently retired, Human Remains Cadaver Dog, K-9 Inca.
She passed peacefully with her handler Christopher J. Bresett by her side on January 22 at 4:40 p.m. under the great care of Dr. Rebecca King and staff of Eagles Nest Veterinary Hospital in Plattsburgh, a news release said.
A PEACEFUL SMILE
K-9 Inca was one of the most valued and utilized canines within the unit because of her special abilities with recovery work.
She not only served the upstate communities with her talents but extended to New York City, Long Island, Virginia and Canada.
It was apparent that K-9 Inca loved what she did, as she always had a peaceful, calm smile about her.
GRACE AND POISE
Always eager to meet new friends and be showcased at local fairs, she wasn’t one for being the center of attention.
But, she had grace and poise to shine when she needed to.
Aside from her extensive resume, K-9 Inca was also a wonderful ambassador and public safety educator throughout the local counties of New York.
When she visited schools, she would capture the attention of the children.
THOUSANDS OF KISSES
K-9 Inca had an ease about her that even timid children would warm up to her quickly.
She gave thousands of kisses throughout her career.
How many dogs can say that they have been repelling, white water rafting, or participated in swift water rescue skills?
K-9 Inca was truly a special girl that loved life. She took on a difficult job but having her handler by her side, she would always finish a task with pride.
She was a loving, caring, easy going girl that could always put a smile on your face with her tender loving ways.
SPRING MEMORIAL
K-9 Inca will be absolutely be missed by her search and rescue family along with all of those who knew her.
There will be a memorial in her benefit this spring.
Any condolences can be sent through her handler Christopher J. Bresett at cham
plainvalleysar@gmail.com or addressed to Champlain Valley Search and Rescue, 27 Beach Street, Keeseville, NY 12944 and will be shared with the team.
The unit thanks the community for all of its support throughout the years and taking the time to learn and love the pups as much as the unit does.
A special thank-you is extended to Remember Me Pet Cemetery and Cremation Services for taking care of her final arrangements.
