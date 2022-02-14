WILLSBORO – Cupid's arrow never pierced truer than Richard and Judith Baer, residents of Champlain Valley Senior Community, an Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Willsboro.
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT
The Baers met in Portsmouth, Ohio, while out one night with friends.
It was love at first sight.
Judith's dad was convinced that Judy was going to be a nurse and planned on sending her to Cincinnati to college.
He’d even bought her luggage. But, Judy had other plans.
The love-struck couple ran off to Russell, Ky., to get married on June 26, 1952.
Almost 70 years later, it must have been meant to be.
The newlyweds were not able to honeymoon because Richard was serving in the U.S. Navy and had to report back to duty during the Korean War.
Judith's love advice: “Just be good to them.”
A TUPPER LAKE ROMANCE
Donald and Nancy LaBarge were introduced to each other by a bunch of friends at Halloween movies at the Strand Theater in Tupper Lake.
“She was the one,” Donald said.
“We had the same humor and the same interests.”
Donald is a sports fanatic.
“She was not too enraptured with that,” he said.
“I guess so because I was a cheerleader for years,” Nancy said.
“He doesn't count that as being a sport.”
When her eyes sparkled, her friends teased her that Don must be coming in.
“We went to two different schools,” he said.
It's fuzzy how long they courted before he proposed.
“That was a hundred years ago,” Nancy said.
“This was back before Columbus,” Don said.
'WORN RIGHT DOWN'
Don lost his wedding ring recently.
“Somehow, I pulled it off and lost in in a chair, and I never found it,” he said.
“About a week, 10 days ago. I had it all these years.”
Nancy held up her hand.
“This is the remainder of mine,” she said.
“It's worn right down. You see how it's worn down?”
'WE HAD A LOT OF FUN'
They married at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Tupper Lake on November 17, 1951.
Nancy purchased her wedding gown in Utica.
They honeymooned in Washington, D.C., where they visited many of the national museums.
“We had a lot of fun that was for sure,” Nancy said.
'CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY'
The newlyweds returned to Tupper Lake and settled down for 70 years.
They had four daughters and raised one foster son.
They have eight grandchildren.
Their secret to a long marriage:
“You have to have a long life first,” Don said.
“Be very careful about what you say and what you do, so that you don't hurt each other's feelings. Bite your tongue if you have to sometimes. Be very careful not to say the wrong thing.”
“First off I'd say, forget what's good for you, (but) what's good for your spouse,” Don said.
“That's the simplest advice.”
A BIG DEAL
The LeBarges renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary.
“We just had a party,” Nancy said.
On Valentine's Day, they always get a gift for each other.
“We don't make a great big deal out of it,” she said.
“I probably would make a big deal out of it if he didn't come home with a box of chocolates.”
“I have to make a big deal out of it because my son-in-law's birthday is Valentine's Day,” Don said.
LONG ISLAND LOVE
Johnston and Grace Uhlig met on a double-blind date on Long Island near Christmastide.
“I was working on Long Island and a friend had a friend, he had a friend, and that's how we got together,” she said.
“It was a four-person blind date,” he said.
“Nobody knew each other,” she said.
The couples went out to dinner at a pretty good restaurant on the North Shore.
“My date was so impressed that she ran away to Europe,” Johnston said.
“Gracie, can tell you what happened to her date.”
“We went out again,” she said.
“I don't remember where.”
“My date had already scooted away to Europe, so I asked Gracie if she would go out with me just to dinner,” Johnston said.
“I believe we went to New York City, and went to a Broadway show on New Year's Eve. When we got out of the show there was this huge crowd waiting for the ball to drop. The crowd was so big that it scared the both of us. We quickly jumped in our automobile and drove home.”
THE PROPOSAL
His proposal happened during a walk in a Rosalyn park.
“She was a pretty girl,” Johnston said.
“She seemed jolly enough and agreeable enough and pretty enough, so I fell in love with her. I asked her to marry me, and she said yes. I did not get down on my knees, though.”
They married September 15, 1956 in her native Willsboro with both families in attendance.
Gracie made her own wedding dress, and they honeymooned in Canada.
“It wasn't the brightest move in the world, but that's what we did,” Johnston said.
“We wound up in Quebec and drove back, then drove to our apartment on Long Island because that's where she had her job and where I was working.”
'GET BUSY'
The Uhligs' secret to a long marriage:
“Get busy, too busy to do anything else,” Grace said.
“As far as I was concerned, I thought that we would be like that song two drifters off to see the world,” Johnston said.
“Well, about two months, Gracie said, 'I think I'm pregnant.' That was the end of my plans. We wound up with four, everyone of them smarter than I am.”
Their progeny includes five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Uhligs' advice to young lovers:
“Make up your mind whether or not you're going to get married and do it,” Grace said.
“I tell you my four sons was the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” Johnston said.
“If they get four sons like that, they should stick it out no matter what the grumbles are.”
