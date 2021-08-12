PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County Court jury convicted Rudolph Franklin in the 2016 robbery of the Xpress Mart convenience store Thursday.
The robbery took place at about 8:14 p.m. Dec. 11, 2016. Plattsburgh City Police arrested Franklin, now 36, and Eric Schulz Jr. three days later.
The Clinton County District Attorney's Office said Franklin was originally charged with acting alone or in concert with Schulz to forcibly steal money from Moeen Sheikh at the 63 Bridge St. business.
At the time, Franklin was alleged to have been in possession of what appeared to be a firearm during the robbery.
The pair were later indicted on second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal use of a firearm and fourth-degree grand larceny, all felonies.
Franklin took his case to trial, where prosecutors presented more than 60 pieces of evidence and called 14 witnesses over the course of four days, the release said.
Evidence included a 911 call from Sheikh, video surveillance from Xpress Mart and other businesses, and GPS tracking data from Franklin’s ankle bracelet, which he was wearing because he was on parole at the time of the robbery, the DA’s Office said.
Franklin’s defense called Schulz as its sole witness. Schulz had pleaded guilty to his offenses in May 2017, then telling the presiding judge he had acted alone.
At Franklin's trial, he testified that he committed the robbery with a Black man named Ketja, not Franklin.
Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 before Clinton County Court Judge Timothy Lawliss, the DA’s office said.
He faces up to 15 years in prison if he’s sentenced as a second felony offender, the release said. If he’s sentenced as a persistent felony offender, he faces a minimum sentence of 16 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life, the DA’s Office said.
Schulz is currently serving a 10-year determinate sentence with five years of supervised release. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate lookup, he is currently housed at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Nichole Sands and District Attorney Andrew Wylie prosecuted the case. Plattsburgh-based attorney Joseph Mucia represented Franklin.
