SARANAC LAKE — A conversation with new and veteran journalists on the evolving nature of journalism will be presented 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 via Zoom by the Adirondack Center for Writing and Adirondack Explorer.
Part storytelling, part conversation on how the culture of "fake news" has affected journalism today.
Rex Smith, editor-at-large at the Times Union of Albany, will act as moderator for the evening.
Panelists will discuss how they see the path to moving forward with a new administration vowing truth and transparency, and a distrustful population who recently painted "murder the media" on the United States Capitol walls. A peek behind the curtain of the choices journalists make daily and how it differs, or doesn't, from the choices veteran journalists had to make.
The panelists are:
Register for Challenges and Opportunities in Journalism in 2021 at: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Suggested donation: $10.
Registration required, Zoom link sent via email
