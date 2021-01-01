PLATTSBURGH - Former City of Plattsburgh councilor Josh Kretser will seek the Area 9 seat on the Clinton County Legislature.
"As a legislator, I will work with my elected colleagues and our county administrator for the betterment of our region," Kretser said in declaring his candidacy Friday.
"In these uncertain economic and political times, I will assist with dealing with the short and long-term effects of COVID-19 in our county. I will do everything in my power to help expedite the safe reopening of the Canadian border which will aid in our region’s economic recovery.
"I will also continue to advocate for mutually beneficial shared services agreements throughout our region."
VACANT SEAT
Kretser is aiming to fill the seat that was vacated by Chris Rosenquest who left the legislature to take over as mayor of the City of Plattsburgh Jan 1, 2021.
Rosenquest, a Democrat, defeated Republican Scott Beebie in last November's election. He had previously beat incumbent Mayor Colin Read in a Democratic Party primary last June.
The legislature has yet to decide how the Area 9 seat will be filled either by appointment or special election.
Area 9 covers mostly the Center City area including the SUNY Plattsburgh campus area.
Kretser, 42, lives in the Center City. He served the city as a Democrat and will once again seek that party's endorsement as well as the Working Families Party.
"I see this as an opportunity to continue to effect positive change in the region," he said.
"On the council, I enjoyed the warm fuzzies of helping people, and we were able to do a lot of great things for the city and I enjoy being a part of that."
NATIVE
A native of the area, Kretser spent a decade living and working in Manhattan before returning to the North Country. He opened a downtown design firm, and became involved with the fundraising and restoration of the historic Strand Center Theatre as well as assisting in expanding the reach of the Strand Arts Center’s regional educational programming, he said in a statement.
He was elected to the city's Common Council in 2014 in Ward 6. He served two full terms as councilor.
"My tenure on the council and as mayor pro tem has furthered my understanding of directing a large and diverse workforce, managing a complex multifaceted budget, overseeing strategic planning initiatives and creating connectivity between the municipality and regional organizations in the private and public sectors," he said.
"I am most proud of my work reinvigorating the city’s Community Development Office, which had been disbanded eight years preceding my election. With the hiring of a full time Community Development director in 2015, the city was again able to take advantage of federal and state municipal grant opportunities including Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $10 million investment in the City of Plattsburgh through his Downtown Revitalization Initiative award."
Kretser said he also worked to secure funding to open the City of Plattsburgh Marina, and collaborated with a citizen action group, Plattsburgh Acquiring Safe Streets, to implement “complete streets'' policies that led to the redesign of North Margaret Street between Cumberland Avenue and Cumberland Head Road.
He said he also worked to budget for and implement a complete rebranding for the City of Plattsburgh including a new interactive website as well as highly effective social media campaigns and a community events series managed by a full-time events coordinator through the city’s community development office.
CITY EXPERIENCE
As councilor, he also served as the chairman for the Governance, Strategy and City Operations Committee and as president of the board for the city’s Municipal Lighting Department.
He also serves on several community boards including the board of directors for Pine Harbour Assisted Living, The Strand Center for the Arts, and The Plattsburgh Rotary Club, where he is immediate past president.
He also is a founding member and board vice president for the Adirondack Young Professionals Group, board president for the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County as well as board vice president for the Plattsburgh Roller Derby League.
Kretser also served on the steering committee for Vision2Action, the special events committee for the Foundation at UVM Medical Center CVPH, an ambassador for the North Country Chamber of Commerce as well as volunteer for several other regional organizations.
"I am also working with the North Country Workforce Development Board as a grant administrator. I assist our community members affected by opioid and substance abuse and displaced from the workforce by connecting them with federal and state grant funds which pay for training, certifications, college courses and supportive services," he said.
"These efforts are providing access to new skills for grantees and assist with their recovery and reentry to our ever-changing regional workforce. I am also working as an advocate for continued federal and state workforce development funding for our region through lobbying trips to Washington D.C. as well as with regular communication with our federal and state congressional and house representatives."
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY
Kretser said the opportunity to run for legislature lined up perfectly with his personal and professional life.
"I want to be able to continue to effect change," he said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
