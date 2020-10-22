PLATTSBURGH — Joseph Barchard will be appearing in Plattsburgh City Court on Thursday in relation to charges stemming from an alleged racially motivated assault that occurred this September, City Court said.
A Plattsburgh City Police investigation found that Barchard, 37, had assaulted 26-year-old Tyshaun Jackson, a Black man, on Sept. 25, a police press release said after the arrest, while calling him racial slurs, a fact corroborated by witness accounts, police said, as well as Jackson himself.
Barchard was then charged with second-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, second-degree menacing as a hate crime and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
A preliminary hearing for Barchard’s case had previously been scheduled for Oct. 13 before that appearance was adjourned.
He is scheduled to appear in City Court at 9 a.m. on Thursday to “consider the DA’s offer,” city court said.
Assistant District Attorney Jaime A. Douthat will be representing the prosecution, District Attorney Andrew Wylie said.
City court stated that an attorney from the Clinton County Public Defender’s would be representing Barchard.
When contacted, the office said that they can’t confirm or deny who they represent, but that Jamie Martineau would be representing clients at City Court on Thursday.
