Jones refrains from calling for swift removal of Trump

PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones' name was absent from the list of Assembly Democrats who on Tuesday signed onto a call for Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy (D-Albany) were joined by 75 others in the majority in sending a letter to leaders in the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate urging the president's ouster following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
In explaining his decision to withhold from signing on, Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said in a statement that he and more than 30 of his other majority colleagues who also refrained from doing so "fear impeachment will saddle the Biden Administration well into his new presidency."
"I strongly believe that we need to close the chapter on this presidency and move forward on Jan. 20," Jones said.
IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION
The riot of Trump supporters that temporarily suspended a joint session of both houses of Congress intended for the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory left in its wake five dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and vandalism of the Capitol, which Heastie and the other majority members described as "the most recognizable symbol of democracy around the world."
Since last week, calls have been made for the president's removal, such as through Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment and, with a majority of the cabinet, declaring the president unfit for the duties of his office and assume the role of "acting president" until Biden's inauguration.
On Monday, House Democrats released an impeachment resolution that would charge Trump with "incitement of insurrection" under the accusation he incited the violence at the Capitol in part by spreading false claims of widespread election fraud in the months leading up to the date of the Electoral College certification and during a rally at the Ellipse earlier in the day.
The House is expected to vote on adopting the article Wednesday.
Jones said that he disagreed with the objections made to the Electoral College.
"And I condemn the violence at the Capitol and any rhetoric that incited it."
SECURE THE FUTURE
Dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies seeking to change or overturn the presidential election results have been unsuccessful.
"Simply put, words have consequences – and the President’s repeated efforts to undermine the truth and rally supporters to his personal and authoritarian cause culminated in Wednesday’s direct attack on our Republic," the 77 Assembly Democrats wrote.
"To secure the future of democracy in the United States, action must be taken to prevent a sitting President from subverting democracy."
The Assembly members said the president must resign "for the sake of a free and democratic United States."
"If not, we the undersigned Members of the New York State Assembly urge Congress to act swiftly to remove him."
GIVE ADMINISTRATION TIME
The Assembly Democrats noted they welcomed Biden and his 100-day agenda which sought to tackle the health and economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Jones said he concurred with House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, who expressed support for allowing the Biden administration time to get "off and running," then possibly sending the article of impeachment over to the Senate after the first 100 days.
"Members of Congress are the ones who have the power to impeach the president, and as your state representative, I do not feel it is appropriate for me to tell Congress what to do," he said.
COME TOGETHER, HEAL
Jones said there was much work to do.
"Washington must streamline and expedite the rollout of vaccination availability; they must provide desperately needed stimulus money to frontline workers, small businesses and those who have suffered financial losses during the public health crisis; and they must provide aid to our states and local governments to help our health care institutions, schools and more."
Referencing Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that armed protests were being planned at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the inauguration, Jones said he believed "rushing an impeachment through in seven days will only incite more violence and put more individuals at risk."
"We must come together and heal as a nation," he continued, "and I look forward to working with the new administration to get the North Country, and America, back on their feet.”
