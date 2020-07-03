CHAMPLAIN — The New York State Police and the New York State Department of Transportation announced the opening of a new facility here Friday.
The New York State Police-New York State Department of Transportation patrol and commercial vehicle inspection facility, located 2,500 feet south of the Canadian border, houses a new SP Champlain station, as well as including a NYSDOT commercial vehicle enforcement staff, along with a commercial vehicle inspection station and large paved lot designed to accommodate all required commercial vehicle enforcement activities, a press release said.
The $12 million facility was constructed by the Department of Transportation, which assumed 100 percent of the capital construction costs, according to the release.
“This new facility is the result of our continued close partnership with NYSDOT, and helps us maintain highway safety, enhance security at the Champlain border crossing, and ensure that Troopers can respond rapidly to incidents throughout this area of Clinton County,” State Police Troop B Commander Major Rueben A. Oliver said. “I commend the DOT and our members for working together to improve the safety and security of the entire region.”
The new complex features a 6,000 square foot operations building, which will include the new State Police station and offices for the NYSDOT.
In addition, there is a separate 4,600 square foot enclosed truck inspection garage which represents the first permanent state-owned facility in NYS dedicated to commercial vehicle safety enforcement.
The expanded enforcement capabilities supported by these facilities will allow more efficient inspection of commercial vehicles, the release said, and improve highway safety and enhance the flow of trade across the U.S.- Canada border.
The new SP Champlain will be a full-service State Police station, replacing SP Chazy, which was located on Route 9 in Chazy.
SP Champlain will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will include both uniform members and members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The address for SP Champlain is 116 West Service Road, Champlain.
