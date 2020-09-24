PLATTSBURGH — A court decision came down this morning, dismissing the Town of Plattsburgh's challenge and allowing tonight's joint city-town public hearing to proceed as planned.
TRIED ANNEXATION
The City of Plattsburgh has long hoped to annex some 224 acres of town land off of Rugar Street.
The city has eyed the land for future development and moving some of its departments there.
If successful, the acreage would expand the city's land mass by 7 percent.
Via the Lake City's most recent annexation attempt, a joint public hearing was the next step in the process.
Officials and residents from both Plattsburghs were to be present and afforded the opportunity to speak.
CONCERNS DISMISSED
The Lake City posted notice of the hearing about a month ago, but Town Supervisor Michael Cashman alleged that had been done short of town consent.
The supervisor thought the current climate would not offer a robust enough opportunity for public input on the hefty issue, given the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations of virtual meetings.
The town had brought the application to court to try and stay the hearing. Representatives of both municipalities presented to Judge John T. Ellis last Thursday, and his determination did not come down until this morning.
Per those documents, the town's position on the hearing was dismissed, calling the concerns, "conjectural or hypothetical."
"With that determination," Supervisor Cashman said, "the public hearing is on for tonight and we are finalizing our materials for the public hearing."
MEETING DETAILS
The meeting would take place today at 6 p.m. at 130 Arizona Ave — a Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation, or PARC, building with an amphitheater.
Per the city's public notice, "all interested persons shall be given opportunity to be heard, and the public was to have opportunity to participate in the hearing in person, virtually and via written comments.
Those wishing to participate in person could attend the meeting, while those looking to participate virtually could join it via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/99022260963. They were instructed to use the "Attendee" feature to make live comments.
Those without access to a computer could call into the Zoom and comment live that way. The conference line: 1-646-558-8656. The Webinar ID: 990 2226 0963.
Written comments were due before the day of the hearing.
'SIGNIFICANT IMPACT'
Cashman said he was still concerned for the level of public engagement, especially given the court's late notice of its determination.
"I was concerned that there was not an adequate method being proposed for robust conversation to begin with," he told the Press-Republican Thursday afternoon.
"I do believe that this may have a significant impact on the participation of this public hearing."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
