JCPenney, Career Development Center help students dress for success

PLATTSBURGH — The Career Development Center, in collaboration with JCPenney, will host Suit-Up, an exclusive shopping event for SUNY Plattsburgh students, Sunday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The in-person event will allow SUNY Plattsburgh students the chance to purchase professional attire, whether it is select dress apparel, shoes or accessories, at up to 60 percent off ticketed prices.
"First impressions in job interviews and internships are important," Morgan Pellerin, assistant director of the Career Development Center and event organizer, said.
"Unfortunately, professional clothing can be expensive. The Suit-Up event with JCPenney allows students to begin developing their professional wardrobe at a significantly reduced price.”
The SA Shuttle will be available for students to take to the mall for the Suit-Up event.
Leading up to the Suit-Up event, the Career Development Center is offering the Suit-Up Scholarship, a contest to receive a JCPenney gift certificate to use for the event.
To be eligible, students must have completed four of the following items:
For more information, including registration for Suit-Up in Handshake or and to sign up for the Suit-Up Scholarship contest, visit: https://www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/careers/events.html or call 518-564-2071.
