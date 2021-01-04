PLATTSBURGH — Recent spikes in the North Country's COVID-19 case numbers could translate to increased food demand during the early months of 2021, JCEO CEO Bruce Garcia says.
"That concerns us at this point, but we're aware of it," the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) CEO told the Press-Republican on New Year's Eve.
"We will do everything we can to be prepared."
A DIFFERENT YEAR
In a traditional year, Garcia said a majority of food donations trickled in at the year's end.
"2020 was different," he said. "We saw a lot of donations throughout the entire year. A lot of the credit goes to the community, because they were absolutely fantastic.
"They are every year, but, quite frankly, this year was above and beyond."
DONATIONS TRAIL OFF
Generally speaking, however, Garcia said donations trailed off alongside the holiday season at the end of December.
"Usually when we get into January, February and March, donations are not as much," he said.
While JCEO depends on a variety of funding sources to keep its food pantries well stocked, Garcia said donations were a part of the equation.
COVID IMPACTS
"One of my concerns right now is, when we look at the numbers for Clinton County and for Franklin County, there are significant spikes in the (novel) coronavirus," Garcia said.
"I think that's probably going to translate into a need for food for families in January, February and March," he continued.
"We're going to have to remain vigilant about making sure that we have food and it's going to be at a time of the year when, traditionally, donations are down."
INCREASED VOLUME
In 2020, Garcia said the pandemic had rattled JCEO.
"When everything was shutdown, we had to change just about every policy that we've ever had," he said.
On top of facilitating more door drops and deliveries, the CEO said the demand had also skyrocketed.
"It was clear, during that early part of the pandemic when the layoffs were really high, that we saw a lot more families," he said. "Many of those families we had never seen before."
While Clinton County figures weren't compiled just yet, Garcia said Franklin County numbers were showing a 60 percent increase in use.
"We're expecting to see probably a 50 to 60 percent increase in volume of food distributed this year versus other years," he said of Clinton County, noting that it might not be as high, because that county had, "always had a very active food pantry."
'FULLY STOCKED, OPEN'
As of Thursday, Garcia said the food pantry was "fully stocked" and "open for business."
The resource was currently utilizing a "by appointment only" model, where individuals could contact their local office and set up a time to pick up food.
"It's actually been going really well," the CEO said. "It's been really busy."
